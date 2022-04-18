ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Blue Cross and Blue Shield expands grant opportunities for New Mexicans

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9upZ_0fCrpyEO00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) is accepting applications for its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families (HKHF) grant initiative from April 1 through May 13 for programs occurring from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

BCBSNM encourages applications from nonprofit organizations with innovative programs that are working to improve the health and wellness of New Mexico’s children and their families.

BCBSNM’s HKHF grants invest in nonprofits that offer sustainable, measurable programs in nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management, and supporting safe environments. This year, HKHF grant focus areas will also expand to include programs focusing on social and community context, economic stability, neighborhood and built environment, and education access and quality.

“We are excited to introduce these expanded focus areas for the programs we support through our Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant initiative,” said Janice Torrez, BCBSNM president. “We understand that an individuals’ health is impacted not only by factors within the health care system but also by complex social issues. Supporting programs that address these areas is part of our commitment to health equity across our state.”

Applying organizations must have 501(c)(3) status. To learn more about HKHF and the application process, visit bcbsnm.com and look for the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families link under Company Information. All applications must be submitted online.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN TV

Illinois fines Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois $339K

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is fining the parent company of the state’s largest health insurer — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois — $339,000 for allegedly violating state law. The Illinois Department of Insurance said Health Care Service Corp. is facing the penalty because it...
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Cross#Economic Stability#Charity#New Mexicans#Hkhf#Bcbsnm#Bcbsnm Com
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Daniella Cressman

New Mexico Taxpayers to Receive Checks Due to Skyrocketing Gas Prices!

With inflation at an all-time high, many New Mexico families are struggling to make ends meet: It costs what seems like a small fortune simply to drive to and from work, especially if one has a longer commute—People are painstakingly spending more time searching for the best deals and having to cut back on essential items, such as groceries, to sustain themselves.
WCIA

Blue Cross customers aren’t getting what they paid for, Scherer says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), a former school teacher, outlined the new regulatory and enforcement measures in her proposal to require insurance companies to provide an adequate network of doctors. Scherer also previewed a committee hearing scheduled for this week where lawmakers are expected to press officials at Blue Cross Blue Shield, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
WAND TV

Blue Cross Blue Shield faces $339K fine for failing to submit required information after terminating Springfield Clinic contract

(WAND) - For the first time, the Illinois Department of Insurance announced fines totaling $339,000 for Health Care Service Corporation, the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for violating the material change notice requirement in the state's Network Adequacy and Transparency Act. Network adequacy filings are used...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

759
Followers
474
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy