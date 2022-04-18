Blue Cross and Blue Shield expands grant opportunities for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) is accepting applications for its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families (HKHF) grant initiative from April 1 through May 13 for programs occurring from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

BCBSNM encourages applications from nonprofit organizations with innovative programs that are working to improve the health and wellness of New Mexico’s children and their families.

BCBSNM’s HKHF grants invest in nonprofits that offer sustainable, measurable programs in nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management, and supporting safe environments. This year, HKHF grant focus areas will also expand to include programs focusing on social and community context, economic stability, neighborhood and built environment, and education access and quality.

“We are excited to introduce these expanded focus areas for the programs we support through our Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant initiative,” said Janice Torrez, BCBSNM president. “We understand that an individuals’ health is impacted not only by factors within the health care system but also by complex social issues. Supporting programs that address these areas is part of our commitment to health equity across our state.”

Applying organizations must have 501(c)(3) status. To learn more about HKHF and the application process, visit bcbsnm.com and look for the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families link under Company Information. All applications must be submitted online.