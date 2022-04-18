ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’m getting married to my first cousin — he has 73 best men

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2babhO_0fCrpxLf00

An Irish traveller has revealed that she is marrying her cousin, and they have no less than 73 best men to witness the union.

Chantelle Kielly, 18, who lives in Rathkeale, is marrying her first cousin Jim in a ceremony that the whole town is invited to.

Traditionally traveller families from the town spend ten months of the year travelling before returning in December for wedding season where there can be up to ten ceremonies a week.

Chantelle and Jim’s is one of them with the bride’s family securing the engagement by paying the groom’s family a dowry which ranges between $54,000- $129,000.

It is currently perfectly legal to marry your cousin in the UK and Ireland however there is a big matter of contention surrounding the morality.

But marrying a cousin is commonplace among traveller communities and Chantelle and Jim wanted to celebrate with a ceremony that the town would never forget.

Chantelle wore a dress designed by traveller favourite Thelma Madine adorned with no less than 20,000 crystals.

The bride opted for no less than seven bridesmaids but it was groom Jim that really went all out with 73 best men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnvyA_0fCrpxLf00
Chantelle’s cousin Jim had 73 best men at their wedding.Channel 4 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQH54_0fCrpxLf00 The entire town of Rathkeale was invited to the wedding.Channel 4

The couple, who featured on Channel 4’s Big Fat Gypsy Weddings, then celebrated with a party the whole town was invited to, celebrating by cutting the bespoke Barbie cake.

Reflecting on the wedding Thelma said: “They are really nice people, the girls are very respectable We always say the Irish travellers are like going back 50 years but the Rathkeale girls are like going back 100 years.

“They’re all family and I think that’s how they keep the wealth in Rathkeale because they just don’t let it go out.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Getting Married#Ireland#Morality#Irish#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mariahlynn Cozies up with Another Man After Rich Dollaz Reminisces with Erica Mena

Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Seemingly Shades Teresa Giudice; Says She’s “Sick Of The Miserable, Nasty, And Crazy”

Real Housewives of New Jersey has delivered more than enough drama for one season. Melissa Gorga has always had a complicated history with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. The two ladies will never agree on how Melissa came to join the RHONJ cast. When Melissa and Jennifer Aydin nearly came to blows during an argument this […] The post Melissa Gorga Seemingly Shades Teresa Giudice; Says She’s “Sick Of The Miserable, Nasty, And Crazy” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy