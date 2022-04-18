ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled airballs 3-pointer, gets kicked off court at Heat-Hawks playoff game

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 3 days ago

DJ Khaled needs to work on his range.

The Grammy-winning record producer snuck onto the court at FTX Arena in Miami — where the Heat beat the Hawks 115-91 in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series on Sunday — and shot an airball on a 3-pointer.

Fans in attendance at the Eastern Conference first round series trolled Khaled with boos, while a security guard appeared to escort him to his courtside seat.

Video footage:
SECUIRTY KICKS DJ KHALED OFF MIAMI HEAT’S BASKETBALL COURT.

Producer/Rapper DJ Khaled gets kicked off of Miami Heat’s basketball court after he air-balled and missed, trying to make a 3-pointer during the Heat’s Playoff game. #NBA pic.twitter.com/EexS4UN1wt

— Media On Blast (@mediaonblast) April 18, 2022
Khaled’s viral airball was reminiscent of another airball he launched in February when he attended All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

“Never give up, it don’t matter,” he said after he air-balled a 3 on the court at Rocket Mortgage Center before the Skills Challenge last month.

Khaled’s airball shots came up in the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop, ” when his friend and fellow rapper Rick Ross was asked what would happen if the two played one-on-one.

“I’d do em dirty,” said Ross during the episode, in which The Post was in attendance at Black Cat Barbershop in Cleveland.

#Sports#Heat Hawks#Ftx Arena#Miami Heat
