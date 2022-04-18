DJ Khaled airballs 3-pointer, gets kicked off court at Heat-Hawks playoff game

DJ Khaled needs to work on his range.

The Grammy-winning record producer snuck onto the court at FTX Arena in Miami — where the Heat beat the Hawks 115-91 in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series on Sunday — and shot an airball on a 3-pointer.

Fans in attendance at the Eastern Conference first round series trolled Khaled with boos, while a security guard appeared to escort him to his courtside seat.

Video footage:

SECUIRTY KICKS DJ KHALED OFF MIAMI HEAT’S BASKETBALL COURT.



Producer/Rapper DJ Khaled gets kicked off of Miami Heat’s basketball court after he air-balled and missed, trying to make a 3-pointer during the Heat’s Playoff game. #NBA pic.twitter.com/EexS4UN1wt

Khaled’s viral airball was reminiscent of another airball he launched in February when he attended All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

“Never give up, it don’t matter,” he said after he air-balled a 3 on the court at Rocket Mortgage Center before the Skills Challenge last month.

Music artist DJ Khaled, his son, Asahd Khaled, and his wife, Nicole Tuck, look on courtside at the Heat-Bulls game.Getty Images

Khaled’s airball shots came up in the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop, ” when his friend and fellow rapper Rick Ross was asked what would happen if the two played one-on-one.

“I’d do em dirty,” said Ross during the episode, in which The Post was in attendance at Black Cat Barbershop in Cleveland.