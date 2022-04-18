ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump blasts AG Letitia James for probing businesses instead of fighting crime

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHNdd_0fCrpjEj00

​Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks against state Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, once again calling her a “racist” and suggesting she use the resources of her office to fight escalating crime in New York rather than investigating the Trump Organization.

“With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes​,” the 45th president said in a statement sent via email on Monday.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kZnB_0fCrpjEj00 Trump says Attorney General Letitia James should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York from rising crime. Getty Images/Desiree Navarro

He continued:​ “​This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won’t take this Radical Left ​’sickness​’ anymore. Make New York Great Again!​”​​

The former president released a series of statements on Easter Sunday addressing “radical left maniacs” who he said are trying to destroy America.​

“May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!​” he said.

In another, he focused on James, who has been investigating the Trump Organization and in February subpoenaed the former president, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. seeking testimony and documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW3Q6_0fCrpjEj00
Trump’s children were also being investigated by AG James. Getty Images/Joe Raedle

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James. May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!​” Trump said.​​

James released her own statement Monday afternoon in response to Trump’s claims.

“Like all Americans, Donald J. Trump is entitled to defend himself in court. However, this attorney general will not be bullied or intimidated by the former president​,” James spokesperson Delaney Kempner said.​

“The courts have ruled time and time again that the office’s investigation into Mr. Trump and his financial dealings is legitimate and lawful, and Attorney General James will continue to follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Nothing will dissuade her from pursuing justice​,” Kempner continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IspKG_0fCrpjEj00 Trump released statements addressing “radical left maniacs” who he said are trying to destroy America.​Mikhail Palinchak / SOPA Images/Sipa USA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQrC5_0fCrpjEj00
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, exits a federal courthouse on Aug. 21, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images/Yana Paskova

Earlier this month, James asked a judge to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to turn over documents as part of her investigation and requested that the former president be fined $10,000 for each day he refuses to abide by the ruling. ​

The attorney general opened ​a civil investigation ​in 2019 ​after former Trump fixer Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the then-president’s annual financial statements exaggerated the value of his assets so that he could get better loan and insurance policy terms.

In May 2021, James said the probe was no longer a civil case.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity​,” she said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Kevin McCarthy has made himself a real shit sandwich

It should go without saying that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy is — as both a professional politician in general, and a Republican in the Trump era of his party in particular— completely full of shit. That he lies as easily as he breathes is hardly newsworthy in and of itself. Water wet, puppies cute, etc. What is notable, however, is how hilariously McCarthy’s latest lie was absolutely dismantled, live on TV, and how quickly his fellow conservatives have lined up to knife him and leave him metaphorically dead on the side of their road to personal and professional glory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Ag#The Trump Organization
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy