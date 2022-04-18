Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Audrain County shooting

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in connection with a deadly shooting in Audrain County.

The shooting happened on Aug. 5, 2020 and killed 17-year-old Tornez Burton. The shooting injured at least one other teenager.

According to court documents, Ja'Vone Hornbeak, who was 18 at the time, told Mexico officers that he, Burton and several others met at Garfield Park to fight.

He told investigators he brought a gun with him for protection. Court documents said Hornbeak fired six shots during the fight before running away from the park.

The Audrain County Prosecutor's Office said a judge will sentence Hornbeak on June 24.

