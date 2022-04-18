ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit and killed by 15-year-old driving with her mother, police say

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fCrp1g800 A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in southwest Houston on Monday, police say.

At about 12:25 p.m., Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes investigators responded to the scene at the 9800 block of United Drive at Sovereign Drive.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was hit when the car, driven by a 15-year-old girl turned northbound onto Sovereign.

The 15-year-old driver was accompanied by her mother when the crash happened and they stayed on the scene.

The identity of the person who dies has not been released, At this time, no charges have been filed.

