Sublette County, WY

County mulls raises to employees amid inflation

By Brady Oltmans,
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBLETTE COUNTY – Wyoming’s always been an outlier. It’s typically a worst-or-first state in per-capita studies because of its population. Its various terrain and economic drivers – energy, agriculture and tourism – jammed into its borders create a state that’s truly unique. Now,...

Wyoming News

Federal oil, gas leases to resume but in fewer areas than expected in Wyoming

CASPER — With the Biden administration planning to resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands, some areas but not as much as previously expected will be in Wyoming. The Department of the Interior had said last week that it was resuming such auctions, after a lengthy hiatus. Officials were planning to issue this week the final environmental assessments and notices for a “significantly reformed” sale that address “deficiencies” in...
WYOMING STATE
Sublette County, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Drug Case Overturned Because Trooper Was Speeding?

Wyoming’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man arrested near Cheyenne with 42 pounds of marijuana. Justices unanimously ruled that the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who stopped the vehicle Joshua David Levenson was riding in when he was arrested should not have been driving more than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.
WYOMING STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Oklahoma Supreme Court gives the green light to legalize marijuana, and inflation boosts Kansas tax collection predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Supreme Court rules plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. One of those plans would legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The other would remove the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC4

Gov. Spencer Cox issues emergency drought order for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a State of Emergency due to “dire drought conditions” affecting Utah on Thursday. The announcement will activate the Drought Response Committee and will increase heightened monitoring and reporting efforts. Recently, The Utah Division of Water Resources (DNR) reported that currently, 99.39% of Utah is experiencing severe drought […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Study shows Utahns are smoking more weed than ever

UTAH (ABC4) – According to Pew Research Center, 60% of American adults say that marijuana should be legal for both medical and recreational use. Over the course of the pandemic, the weed industry in the U.S. brought in staggering amounts of money, with $13.4 billion earned in 2020 alone. But not all states in the […]
UTAH STATE
Business
Business
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
Agriculture
Agriculture
Housing
Housing
My Country 95.5

New Wyoming Laws To Affect Game and Fish

With the 2022 Wyoming Legislative session came the passing of several bills which will have an impact on Wyoming Game and Fish Department laws and regulations. Trophy game, big game, and wild bison license allocations (HB0043) There has been an increase in resident license allocation in five of Wyoming's largest...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

How Hard Is It To Hunt The Hard To Find Morel Mushrooms Wyoming?

Springtime brings opportunities you can't find any other time of the year, hunting Morel Mushrooms. Searching for this delicacy may not be on your radar, but it should be. You may not hear much about this delicious fungi in Wyoming. The reasoning behind that is pretty simple, it's like fight club, you don't talk about them. The first rule of finding morel mushrooms in Wyoming is, you don't talk about finding morel mushrooms.
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

New conservation laws aimed at alleviating Utah's drought

(The Center Square) – The winter snow is not going to ease Utah's drought woes, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years, and this year's disappointing snowpack is not going to pull the state out of drought," said Brian Steed, DNR's executive director, in a news release. "The recent snowstorms were beneficial, however, they added less than an inch of water to our snowpack. We are urging all Utahns to use water responsibly and to check with local water providers for potential water restrictions."
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Campbell Scientific plans $40 million Logan expansion, creating 268 new jobs

Campbell Scientific, a homegrown Logan high-tech company with offices around the world, is planning a $40 million expansion at its 1800 North facility projected to add 268 new jobs. On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, also known as Go Utah, announced what’s known as a “temporary marginal tax...
LOGAN, UT
My Country 95.5

10 Rules Wyoming Drivers Refuse to Follow

Before getting into this very controversial topic, I plead my case with “It takes one to know one”. I myself am a very skilled driver, but I do not always handle rules the best. I love Casper and its people, so I hope that you can take this in good humor. I myself am guilty of these, and I’ve seen many other people in the same boat... err uh … Car as me. Honestly, we all break the law a little sometimes. Sometimes we find ourselves in a rush, and our feet become just a bit heavier than we intend them to be. Other times you just feel safer making more space from the people either behind or Infront of you. My point is stuff happens, we all know that breaking the law is bad, but as humans we do mess up.
CASPER, WY

