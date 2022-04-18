ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb taking legal action against person who booked Pittsburgh home where mass shooting took place

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
More than 100 shots were fired inside and outside this Airbnb in Pittsburgh striking 11 and killing 2. More than 100 shots were fired inside and outside this Airbnb in Pittsburgh striking 11 and killing 2. (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Airbnb announced the company will be taking legal action against the person who booked the home on Pittsburgh’s North Side where a mass shooting took place on Easter Sunday.

Mass Shooting Coverage:

· PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: At least 10 shot in Easter Sunday shooting in North Side neighborhood

· Shocking video shows moments shots were fired during Pittsburgh mass shooting

· Police were called to Pittsburgh Airbnb for noise complaint 90 minutes before Sunday’s mass shooting

· Pittsburgh Public Schools operating on modified lockdown Monday after Pittsburgh mass shooting

· ‘It was rapid fire’: Witnesses react to Pittsburgh mass shooting

· Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey reacts to the North Side mass shooting: 10 shot, 2 dead, 5 other injuries

· Hear the first responder radio transmissions as the Pittsburgh mass shooting was happening

· Family staying at Airbnb below Pittsburgh mass shooting left an hour before shots fired

Airbnb strictly bans parties and, in a statement, said they condemn the behavior alleged to have prompted the mass shooting.

The company said that, on top of the lifetime ban the renter faces, the company is planning to pursue affirmative legal action.

“We remain in close contact with the Pittsburgh Police Department, as well as Mayor Gainey’s staff, to support their investigations,” Airbnb said.

Comments / 9

Connie Nania
3d ago

where'do young people get this money to rent houses and throw party where no one can supervise or chaperone.Sounds like unsupervised free for all!!!

Reply(3)
6
Verdad
3d ago

and how do you fit 200 people into that house... go onto airbnb and you can't even rent a house if you stated 200 people... the max in thos area is 16 adults with 6 kids and it's definitely not on the north side... there's so many wrongs in this story from the parents to the two dead kids... I bet no one will be held criminally over this...

Reply
2
Fred Derf
3d ago

Air bnb should be sued by all injured party goers. Then maybe this wont be allowed to happen again.

Reply
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH, PA
