Police Log: 4-19-22

LYNN

Arrests

Amilcar Lopez-Nolasco , 33, of 159 Lawton Ave., was arrested and charged with urinating in public at 4:47 p.m. Sunday.

Monique Reed-Guillemette , 29, of 152 Chestnut St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct at 12:59 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at 420 Essex St.; at 5:06 p.m. Sunday at 164 Boston St.; at 1:20 p.m. Monday at Liberty and Willow streets.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:47 p.m. Sunday at 113 Harbor St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 1:06 a.m. Monday at 300 Washington St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 10:41 a.m. Friday on Condon Circle. One person was taken to Salem Hospital.

A report of a motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist that rode into a car at 1:34 p.m. Friday at 425 Walnut St. and 425 Market St. The cyclist was not injured.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:35 a.m. Saturday at Whole Foods Market at 100 Market St.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Sugar Cane Restaurant at 106 Main St.; at 12:58 p.m. Saturday at 75 Walnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:28 p.m. Friday at 162 Lynn St. and 2 Macarthur Road; at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital at 10 Centennial Drive; at 5:23 p.m. Friday at 1 Andover St. and 1 Pulaski St.; at 6:05 a.m. Saturday at 24 Caller St. and 69 Walnut St.; at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe at 86 Andover St.; at 12:52 p.m. Sunday at 208 Andover St. and Route 128 north.

A report of a juvenile on a bicycle who was hit by a motor vehicle at 2:50 p.m. Friday at 114 Foster St. and 2 Lowe St. The juvenile said he was fine, got on his bicycle and rode off.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:09 p.m. Saturday on Reed Road. A caller reported a man wearing a hoodie and red pajama pants was walking in and out of yards and driveways.

At 2:42 p.m. Saturday, a caller from 28 Loris Road reported his neighbor was on his back porch, fired what looked to be an assault rifle three times in the air, and said: “Oh my God.” Police reported the incident involved an accidental discharge of a paintball gun.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:32 p.m. Sunday at 1216 Crane Brook Way.

A report of a stolen motor vehicle at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at 176 Newbury St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:58 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 201 Warren St. Extension. Broken windows were reported at the diesel plant.

Vandalism was reported at 10:19 a.m. Saturday at 19 Greenwood Road. A caller reported the windows and headlights on his vehicle were smashed overnight. He did not think anything was stolen.

A report of vandalism at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 201 Warren St. Extension. The light plant dispatcher reported teenagers were throwing rocks at the plant’s windows. Police spoke with a juvenile, who admitted to throwing rocks. The juvenile was told he was trespassing and was advised not to return.

Vandalism was reported at 5:49 a.m. Monday at Sugar Cane Restaurant at 106 Main St. Broken windows were reported.

A report of vandalism at 10:49 a.m. Monday at the Municipal Parking Lot on Foster Street. Police reported the damage was from the landscapers.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Friday at 290 Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:52 a.m. Saturday at 421 Essex St. A caller reported seeing a person stealing lights from headstones in the old part of the cemetery. The caller saw the person head toward a new section of the cemetery before losing sight of the person.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 8:46 a.m. Saturday at 45 Orchard Road. A caller reported her vehicle was vandalized. The damage included smashed windows.

