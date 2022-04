STORY CITY — Adalyn Sporleder is carrying her tumbling abilities over to track. The Roland-Story freshman has been involved with tumbling since she was little. She currently competes at Extreme Tumbling in Ellsworth and excels in floor events. Her floor skills require a lot of power and fast reflexes. She benefits from a good running start to execute several of those skills. ...

ROLAND, IA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO