Child found dead after home fire, teen brother charged

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager has been charged with malice murder and felony murder.

His 10-year-old sister was found dead after a fire in their family’s home early Sunday in Loganville, east of Atlanta. Investigators believe the fire might have been set intentionally.

They did not immediately release the girl’s name, but said she was trapped in a room without window access.

Her 15-year-old brother was taken into custody Sunday afternoon. Police did not immediately release the teen’s name but said he is charged with malice murder and felony murder.

Two adults and five children had been living in the home.