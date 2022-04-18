ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

State office approves Lynnfield Open Space & Recreation Plan

By Anne Marie Tobin
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aQdb_0fCro6d200

LYNNFIELD — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA) has approved the Lynnfield Open Space & Recreation Plan.

With the approval, the town is now qualified to be reimbursed for many key grants — the most recent being the $1.6 million grant which was awarded to Lynnfield this past summer. The town can now apply for and possibly receive grant funding through 2028.

Director of Planning and Conservation Emilie Cademartori said the town’s plan had expired in 2018 and that it has been working since then to update the plan and submit it for approval.

“We spent many, many years trying to get it done,” she said. “We were almost there, but the process got dragged out until Jennifer (Welter) took over and finally submitted a plan, but that plan had significant, major and burdensome comments we had to address.

“We resubmitted and again got more comments to the point where we were all saying ‘come on.’ But we were lucky as the prior plan had already identified protection of those properties in our Open Space Plan and MVP (Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness) so I think the state, knowing that our plan already had protection and expansion of our open space, knew that we were going in the right direction. It’s not like it expired and we weren’t doing anything.”

Cademartori said the town’s only chapter properties are Richardson Green and Sagamore Golf, which are enrolled in the chapter tax-advantage program (Chapter 61B). She said it is important to have a plan in place that can be used internally as guidelines to make sure those properties are protected..

“It’s basically a road map for the town and also allows us to get funding, so the plan serves more than one purpose,” she said. “It allows us to manage and protect our chapter properties and receive grants.

Cademartori said that a key effort in getting plan approval came from Lynnfield High School student Lucy Madden, who conducted a town-wide survey as a part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. That award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouts — recognizes girls who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through remarkable take-action projects that have a sustainable impact in their communities.

The results of the survey were presented at a public forum. Resident feedback about open space was largely consistent with feedback from the 1998 and 2010 Open Space Plans, the goals of the 2002 Master Plan, and echoed again in the Planning Board’s Master Plan Steering Committee’s town-wide survey in 2017. Consequently, the plan’s committee feels extremely confident that the goals and objectives of the plan reflect the desires of the community.

“Her Girl Scout Gold Award project was how to give residents better information on how to find and access chapter properties, to identify practical ways on how Lynnfield’s recreational spaces could be improved and better utilized,” Cademartori said. “She even created a Facebook page (Lynnfield Open Space and Recreation) to promote our conservation areas on social media. She felt that residents were not aware of the opportunities for recreation activities and organized clean-up days and nature walks.”

In September 2018, Madden’s efforts were rewarded with a Certificate of Appreciation, presented by Conservation Commission Chairman Paul Martindale, who said: “Lucy’s project has been a great service to our Open Space and Plan Committee,” adding that she demonstrated initiative, leadership and dedication to community service.

Open space plans are extremely comprehensive, detailing the entire community from history to demographics, economic data, environmental resources, identification of wildlife and endangered species, challenges to the community, development plans, and many more topics. At its heart, a plan represents what residents want for open space in their community. Plans must be updated and approved every seven years.

The plan’s goals include increasing public awareness of natural resources and conservation areas through education, site tours, posting on media channels; providing a range of recreational opportunities for all residents, and ensuring the protection of important wildlife habitats, surface waters, wetlands and other critical natural resources and scenic landscapes.

The post State office approves Lynnfield Open Space & Recreation Plan appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

CT approves gas tax relief plan. How does it compare to other states?

Connecticut motorists should start seeing relief at the pump in early April with the General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelming approving a three-month suspension of the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the measure, which calls for a gas tax holiday from April 1 to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNEM

State Legislature approves over $4B infrastructure repair plan

Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan House and Senate approved a $4.8 billion supplemental budget bill Wednesday to help fix multiple infrastructure priorities. The plan includes funds for safe drinking water, park development, affordable housing, road repairs, more broadband access, and dam safety and repairs. Speaker of the house Jason Wentworth has...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRON4 News

SF approves shared space permit extension

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco business owners utilizing outdoor parklet structures under the city’s Shared Spaces program will get more time to comply with safety and accessibility changes following a unanimous vote by the city’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to extend the timeline. In July 2021, supervisors passed legislation authored by Mayor London […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

President Biden Approves ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ For Massachusetts After January Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden has approved federal funding to help Massachusetts recover from the January blizzard. FEMA announced that Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties, as well as the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. The storm dumped two feet of snow across much of the area from January 28th-29th. Local governments can use federal funds to pay for their emergency work or repair facilities damaged by the storm.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Lynnfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Lynnfield, MA
Education
Itemlive.com

Multiple positions available in Lynn

LYNN — The City of Lynn is seeking to fill several full-time positions and hire more school crossing guards, while the Economic Development & Industrial Corporation of Lynn (EDIC) is The post Multiple positions available in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Gothamist.com

NJ delays sales of recreational cannabis again, but approves first batch of companies

New Jersey residents hoping to buy marijuana at a dispensary without a medical card will have to wait a little longer. New Jersey cannabis regulators approved the first batch of businesses that will make up the state’s adult-use cannabis industry on Thursday, a cohort of 68 marijuana growers and manufacturers. But officials decided that the state’s medical marijuana companies are not quite ready to start selling their wares to the general public.
ECONOMY
MONTCO.Today

Damaged Montco Parcels of Land to See New Life, Planned as Open Space After Hurricane Ida

Image via Heather Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer.Montco areas damaged by Hurricane Ida last September. In September, many areas in Montgomery County were ravaged by Hurricane Ida, and now the Montgomery County Planning Commission and the Montgomery County Commissioners are seeking to repurpose the damaged areas in Perkiomen Township, writes Rachel Ravina for The Reporter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Natural Resources#Master Plan#Planning And Conservation#Mvp
Itemlive.com

Saugus board on board with rail electrification

SAUGUS — The Board of Selectmen passed a resolution Tuesday to request the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to include funding for electrification of the Newburyport/Rockport commuter-rail line in its The post Saugus board on board with rail electrification appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Itemlive.com

Peabody may green light going green

PEABODY — For the third time since 2008, Peabody will consider becoming a Green Community. The Ad Hoc Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Committee of the Peabody City Council decided The post Peabody may green light going green appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
Itemlive.com

Saugus Board of Health slot unfilled

SAUGUS — The Board of Selectmen’s effort to fill a Board of Health vacancy continues two months after a discussion on filling the position became a meeting flash point.  During The post Saugus Board of Health slot unfilled appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
Itemlive.com

Baker delivers $27 million to Lynn

LYNN — Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that he has filed a $3.5 billion economic-development bill that would invest $27 million into projects that have been prioritized by the City The post Baker delivers $27 million to Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Itemlive.com

Lanzillo Lane hitting roadblocks again in Lynn

LYNN — The Conservation Commission resumed review of the Lanzillo Lane development project Tuesday night, focusing on stormwater management details included in the developer’s refiled application. The Lanzillo Lane project The post Lanzillo Lane hitting roadblocks again in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Public Health Commission Urging Residents To Take Precautions After Rise In COVID Numbers

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Public Health Commission is urging people to get tested and vaccinated after the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city went up by 65% in the last two weeks. “What we like to do is to stop something before it happens,” the commission’s executive director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said. “We don’t want this to end up in a situation where there’s onward transmission to more vulnerable populations and we have increased hospitalization, and our hospitals are strained.” Boston’s COVID testing site in Roxbury was practically empty on Thursday afternoon. It’s a trend Whittier Street Health Center...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy