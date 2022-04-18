Here's Why Carly Pearce Is Still Celebrating Her Duet With Lee Brice

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce is celebrating the anniversary of a big milestone. It’s been one year since she won her first Academy of Country Music Award, and she’s marked quite a few accomplishments since then.

“One year ago I brought home my first [ACM Awards] wins with [‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’],” Pearce wrote in a tweet , sharing a link to the music video she filmed with duet partner Lee Brice. “So thankful for the journey that this song has brought me on.”

This year, Pearce won ACM Awards in the Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year categories. The latter win was for Pearce’s duet with Ashley McBryde , “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” an emotional song that depicts a painful love triangle when two women discover they’re both in a relationship with the same man.

The song is one of many hits on Pearce’s latest album, 29: Written In Stone . The 15-track collection also includes “ Diamondback ,” “ What He Didn’t Do ,” “ Next Girl ” and other fan favorites. Pearce previously admitted she wasn’t sure how fans would receive her music, but 2021 turned out to be “the best year of my life”: “At the beginning of this year, I remember being so unsure of what was ahead for me. I knew I was making the music I had moved to Nashville to make, but I wasn’t sure how it would be received. I also was nervous to lay my heart out on the line to tell my truth. YALLLLLLL! I’m ending this year saying this was TRULY the best year of my life . Thank you for being a part of so many moments, so many dreams that came true & so much of my discovery of the next chapter of my life. 2022, let’s top it! ♥️”

Watch Pearce’s music video with Brice here :