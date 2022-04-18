Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font Reveals When The Duo Will Release New Music

Photo: Getty Images

Maddie & Tae ’s Maddie Font finally revealed when fans will get to hear the next volume of Through The Madness , exclusively telling iHeartCountry . Through The Madness Vol. 2 is set to release in September, and two tracks will release before then “so our fans, we won’t leave ‘em hanging.”

“I have not told anyone else that yet,” Font said after gushing over the “madness” she “accidentally manifested” with the duo’s latest 8-track EP. Maddie & Tae released Through The Madness Vol. 1 on January 28.

“This album is the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it,” Maddie & Tae explained when they debuted their album . “Through the chaos of these past couple of years, especially these past couple of months for us, we learn time and time again that love is enough to carry us through. May this album be a giant hug and hand for you to hold through the madness.”

Shortly before releasing Through The Madness Vol. 1 , Taylor Kerr and her husband Josh welcomed their daughter early. Leighton Grace Kerr was born on January 17 and spent more than 50 days in the NICU before she finally came home. The proud parents gushed that Leighton Grace is “ beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of .”

Kerr held her daughter when she virtually joined her duo partner on stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11. Maddie & Tae won the Group/Duo Video of the Year award for their sassy single “ Woman You Got ,” which is one of the 8 tracks on Through The Madness Vol. 1 . Font took the stage in Nashville and delivered an emotional acceptance speech. Re-watch her speech here :

Watch the award-winning “Woman You Got” music video again here :