ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Jail, Rapper’s Mom Speaks Out

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 23 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the three drug dealers charged in the fentanyl overdose that killed rapper Mac Miller , has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison (via Rolling Stone ). U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II announced the sentencing on April 18. Mac Miller, who was born Malcolm James McCormick, died in September 2018 at 26 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner ruled a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol as the cause of the rapper’s death.

Reavis reportedly asked for only five years in custody before he was sentenced, adding in a statement, “This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am.”

A sentencing memo from Reavis’ defense team noted that Reavis is “a heroin and opioid addict who delivered drugs to support his own addiction. He was not a supplier or an importer, nor was he connected to any larger criminal conspiracy.”

According to Rolling Stone , prosecutors in the case read a statement from Karen Meyers, Millers mom, before the sentencing was announced.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams,” the statement said. “He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.”

Meyers remembered her late son’s laugh as “infectious and bright” and said his music “spoke to many people all over the world.”

Stephen Andrew Walter admitted last October to supplying Reavis with the fentanyl that killed Miller. Walter accepted a plea deal carrying a 17-year prison sentence. A case against Cameron James Pettit, the third drug dealer charged in Miller’s overdose, is still pending.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Melissa Stark’s Football Journey Brings Her From ‘Monday Night’ to ‘Sunday Night’

Click here to read the full article. Melissa Stark clearly knows the value of staying in touch. The veteran sportscaster served as the sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football” between 2000 and 2002, when she was just 26 and the game — then one of TV’s biggest weekly events — was still broadcast on ABC. She worked with everyone from the legendary TV executive Don Ohlmeyer to “MNF” announcers like John Madden and Dennis Miller —  and with Fred Gaudelli, the producer who would move on to work for NBC Sports and oversee “Sunday Night Football,” then all of NBC’s NFL...
NFL
Variety

Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft. Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
hypebeast.com

One of Three Men Charged in Death of Mac Miller Sentenced to Almost 11 Years in Prison

Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the three men charged in the September 2018 death of Mac Miller, has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison. Rolling Stone reports that Reavis, 39, referred to himself as the middle man who gave another drug dealer the fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that killed the rapper. He also previously claimed that he was unaware that the pills he dealt were the ones that killed Miller up until he was arrested by law enforcement in September 2019. “This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” he told the court. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.” He was also sentenced to an additional three years of supervised release with drug testing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Mac Miller
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death

There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Drugs#Drug Dealers#Mac Miller Drug Dealer
Popculture

Warren G Recalls Suge Knight Altercation Over Snoop Dogg That Changed His Career

Death Row Records will go down in history as one of the most influential music groups in not just hip hop history, but in the music industry in general. The label, under Marion "Suge" Knight's management, birthed icons such as Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, putting West Coast style of rap on the map. Eventually, Tupac Shakur signed with the label. But Knight's gang ties and the way he ran his business caused major issues, including with his artists. Snoop Dogg was no exception. In the aftermath of Tupac's death and Knight's reputation becoming more notorious, Snoop wanted out of his contract — but Knight refused. During a recent appearance on Talib Kweli's People's Party podcast, Warren G, a close associate of the label, recalled the time he got into an altercation with Knight over Snoop Dogg's Death Row contract. In fact, Snoop even made a grave mistake at the beginning of his career.
MUSIC
blavity.com

21 Iconic Photos From Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles exactly three years ago today. This West Coast rapper’s memory continues to live on through his family, music and die-hard fan base. His loyal fans were sure to show out during Nipsey Hussle‘s celebration of...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Confirms He's Single, Calls Iggy Azalea The "Best Mother" To Son Onyx

One of Rap's more eclectic mainstream artists is Playboi Carti, and his dedicated fanbase clamors for more. Carti's style has evolved over the years and with each new change, the rapper commands the attention of the masses. His fans are often described as being "cult-like" as they co-sign every move he makes, and in an interview with XXL, Carti speaks about how he doesn't "give a damn" about what people may think.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg 'BODR' Breathes New Life Into Death Row Records

The rise and fall of Death Row records is possibly one of Hip Hop’s most tragic tales and bigger what-ifs. It’s likely why hearing the iconic imprint and its masters, including Dr. Dre’s seminal 1992 debut The Chronic (and excluding All Eyez On Me), were now safely in the possession of Snoop Dogg was so satisfying for longtime fans.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please's Mom Speaks out on Adult Film Star's Possible Cause of Death

Stephanie Montalbano, the mother of adult film performer Angelina Please, believes her daughter died after using drugs. The 24-year-old Please, whose real name was Francesca Montalbano, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14, days after her family reported her missing. In December 2021, Please wrote on Instagram that she reunited with her mother and grandmother in Chicago after being estranged for 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy