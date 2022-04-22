Music Industry Moves: S10 Publishing Signs Shenseea; Sony Music Nashville PR Vet Allen Brown Announces Retirement

Click here to read the full article.

Artist and songwriter Shenseea has signed with S10 Publishing , a partnership between Brandon Silverstein’s music company and Avex USA. The worldwide publishing agreement covers all songs written by the Jamaica native, who has amassed over 600 million video views and 12 million social media followers.

Shenseea joins a roster that includes Harv, co-writer on Justin Bieber’s mega-hit “Peaches.” She has collaborated with such artists as Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Sean Paul, Rauw Alejandro and Young Thug, among others, and released her feature-heavy debut album, “ALPHA,” earlier this year.

“Shenseea is an incredible artist whose writing ability and freestyling is unparalleled,” said Silverstein, S10 founder and CEO. “In writing sessions and in the studio, she’s a dream collaborator because she’s having so much fun that it’s contagious. She first charmed her home of Jamaica before breaking into the U.S. market and now there’s no doubt that she’s going to break globally next. I am so thrilled to welcome her to the S10 family alongside my incredible partners at Avex and look forward to everything she’s about to do.”

Added Avex USA’s Naoki Osada and Lucas Thomashow (president and SVP, respectively): “When we heard Shenseea’s music for the first time, instantly we realized she was something really special, a once in a lifetime talent. Her and her whole team’s personalities are really great and a pleasure to work with. We are really excited to be partnering with S10 on such an exciting project, and supporting Shenseea in her career domestically and internationally.”

Shenseea is managed by Donny “Dizzy” Flores, CEO of We Good, in partnership with SALXCO.

Pictured (from left): Lucas Thomashow, Brandon Silverstein, Shenseea, Donny “Dizzy” Flores, Naoki Osada

+ Allen Brown announced that he is retiring from his role as senior VP of media and corporate communications at Sony Music Nashville after 43 years in the music business. He’d been bumped up to that SVP role in 2017 — in fact, he’d spent 38 years of his career working for Sony Nashville or with its artists, he noted in a retirement announcement. His last day in the Music Row offices will be June 30.

“Last evening, I had the opportunity to share this news with my Sony Music Nashville family at a dinner in the rotunda of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” he said, “It was a full circle moment for me since I was a Hall of Fame tour guide and also a Belmont intern for CBS Records Nashville (later renamed Sony Music Nashville) when I was 21.”

Added Brown: “I have had the pleasure of working with 18 of the artists inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. But as I said to my label family, the superstars in the rotunda I am most proud of working alongside of are my fellow team members. I could spend all my remaining time after retirement thanking everyone who has helped, encouraged, mentored and been there for me these past several years! I am so blessed to have worked with and known you.”

Artists he worked with during his decades-long Sony tenure included Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Johnny Cash, George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Thursday, April 21

Universal Production Music has appointed Jane Carter as president of production music, effective immediately. She will continue to be based in London and will report to Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group .

In her new role, Carter will oversee the entirety of Universal Production Music and its entities worldwide, focusing on music growth strategy. Previously, Carter served as managing director in the U.K. for the company where she led production music growth strategy, broadcast partnerships and client relations.

Gerson said, “Jane’s much-deserved promotion to President is an indication of my commitment to solidifying Universal Production Music as the premier production library in the world through improved technology, innovation and best-in-class music. I am thrilled for Jane and her global team and look forward to this new era of production music.”

Prior to joining Universal Production Music, Carter served as business manager and executive producer for film composer — George Fenton, managing his publishing catalog and live event portfolio. Carter has also held roles as general manager for BBC Worldwide Music Publishing, creative director for BBC Music and head of marketing for Warner Classics UK.

+ Universal Music Publishing Group has signed with Univision Network for an exclusive, global publishing administration agreement to represent the network’s music catalog.

Univision’s music catalog includes music from its programming spanning telenovelas and other drama series, sports, reality and variety shows, news programming, and imported Spanish-language feature films. Additionally, Univision is home to many awards shows including Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, and the Latin Grammy Awards.

Alexandra Lioutikoff, president of Latin America and U.S. Latin, UMPG said: “Univision is home to a vast catalog of the most iconic themes and songs across the U.S. and Latin America. We are honored and excited to collaborate with Univision on a new level, and we look forward to building on their legacy.”

Ignacio Meyer, EVP, music and non-scripted entertainment, TelevisaUnivision said: “Universal Music Publishing Group has been an extraordinary partner for our shows and we are pleased to now work with them on the administration of our proud and growing music catalog of award-winning copyrights. We are looking forward to strengthening our publishing catalog by way of this partnership.”

+ Jam Productions has inked a new partnership agreement with the SaveLive network, Jam co-founder Jerry Mickelson and SaveLife co-founders, Marc Geiger and John Fogelman announced via Billboard.

SaveLive will cement its presence in Chicago, where Jam Productions is based, with the agreement serving as a starting point for investment and growth of the company in the Midwest. The company also shared it would be targeting small-to-mid-sized venues in the region.

“Jam 1.0 lasted 50 years, became a Midwest institution, and had a lot of success with my first partner,” Mickelson told Billboard. “It’s time to announce Jam 2.0 with my new partners, Marc Geiger, John Fogelman, and SaveLive.”

The announcement follows Jam Productions’ 50th anniversary as an independent promoter in North America with venues including The Riviera Theatre, The Vic Theatre, Park West, and the Palace in St Paul.

+ Bob Roback is hanging up his hat as CEO of Ingrooves Music Group after seven years with the distribution and services company, as reported by Music Business Worldwide .

During his time as CEO, Roback led Ingrooves through significant global expansion into territories including Australia, Brazil, Japan, India, South Africa, and Spain. Amongst his many accomplishments as the Ingrooves boss, Roback led the sale of the Los Angeles-headquartered company to Universal Music Group in 2019.

In a memo directed to his staff and provided by MBW, Roback stated: “[There] is no easy way to say that the time has come for me to pass the Ingrooves CEO torch and pursue new challenges. The same entrepreneurial spirit that brought me to Ingrooves is now drawing me to a new path.”

Continued Roback, “I have no doubt that Ingrooves will continue to succeed and innovate beyond expectations. I am proud of our team and grateful for all of the contributions you have each made.”

+ Toronto-based duo Majid Jordan has signed with Three Six Zero for management. Comprised of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman, the act signed to Drake’s OVO Sound and worked on the rapper’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Majid Jordan’s latest album, “Wildest Dreams,” was released in Oct. 2021 and features such collaborators as Drake, Diddy and Swae Lee.

Wednesday, April 20

Legendary reggae singer-songwriter Jimmy Cliff has signed with ICM Partners for representation across all areas, the company announced Wednesday. ICM plans to market the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s sequel to his classic 1972 film “The Harder They Come,” a documentary and memoir as well as his global touring, according to the announcement.

A native of Jamaica, holds the country’s highest honor, The Order of Merit, and along with Bob Marley is one of two Jamaican Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has written such songs as “The Harder They Come” — and starred in the film of the same name — “Many Rivers to Cross,” “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Beautiful People, Beautiful World.” Over the years his songs have been covered by the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello and Annie Lennox; Bob Dylan called his song “Vietnam” “the greatest protest song ever written.”

In August 2021, Cliff released his latest single, “Human Touch,” and earlier this month performed at the Grammy salute to Paul Simon in Los Angeles. He will release new material later this year.

+ Warner Recorded Music has named Mike Shinoda , co-founder of Linkin Park , as community innovation advisor. In this first-of-its-kind post, Shinoda, an early adapter of music tech whose efforts played a huge role in Linkin Park’s popularity and connection with its fan base, will work closely with Warner Music’s leadership and business development teams to help shape the company’s artist-centric approach to Web3.

Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, said: “Central to our DNA at Warner is that we start with the artist experience. A passionate creative who’s deeply embedded in the rapidly evolving world of Web3, Mike’s perspective here will be invaluable. As we continue to accelerate deals and build out our expertise across the company, together we’ll navigate the possibilities at the intersection of music and technology with thoughtfulness and authenticity – to the benefit of our entire musical community.”

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to Web3; every artist and community is unique,” added Shinoda. “Warner has made some strong first steps in this space, and I look forward to playing a role in further exploration—supporting artists in creating new opportunities, and connecting with fans in unimaginable new ways.”

+ Walter Kolm’s Miami-based WK Records has announced three promotions: Pierina Jatem will assume the role of director of artist strategy & marketing, Anita Tillero as creative director and Kearie Reyes as director of sales & digital marketing, effective immediately.

Horacio Rodriguez, who assumed the role of CEO of WK Records last year, said in a statement: “Providing best in class services to our artists and business partners is paramount for our company and I trust that Pierina, Kearie and Anita’s experience and leadership will be key to continue achieving our goals and driving our business forward. I’m very grateful that these three talented professionals have chosen WK Records as their second home.”

Tuesday, April 19

Republic Records has named Danielle Price executive vice president, based in the label’s New York headquarters. In this new role, Price will contribute to overall strategy, business development, and label expansion as well as serving as a member of the leadership team.

Most recently, Price was senior VP of business and legal affairs at 10K Projects, where she spearheaded business affairs for Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Internet Money, Surfaces, and others. She also served as the interim head of operations, overseeing day-to-day company operations with direct oversight of business & legal affairs, A&R administration, human resources and finance.

Previously, she led the hip-hop music division of LaPolt Law, representing Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe, and others alongside the firm’s team; and began her career as an attorney in the legal affairs department of Warner Music Group.

Republic CEO and co-founder Monte Lipman said, “Danielle’s business acumen, creative vision, and extensive legal background are proven ingredients for a brilliant executive. Her fresh perspective and unique talents will be a tremendous addition to our team of extraordinary executives.”

+ Capitol Christian Music Group has named Phil Thornton senior vice president, reporting to the company’s co-presidents — Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. Thorton will work out of the group’s headquarters in Nashville.

In his newly created position, Thornton will handle new business development — signing talent and managing media and touring partnerships on behalf of Capitol CMG artists.

According to O’Donnell and Plachy, “We are thrilled to welcome Phil to the Capitol CMG team. He has an amazing track record for finding, developing and breaking artists and an entrepreneurial approach that we know will benefit our entire roster.”

Prior to joining Capitol CMG, Thornton was senior VP/general manager of RCA Inspiration — the Nashville-based Gospel music label that operates under Sony Music’s Provident Music Group — a position he held since 2016. Among his many projects under RCA — Thornton signed a deal with Mariah Carey to release, “Fall In Love At Christmas” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin; he paired H.E.R. and Tauren Wells for the GRAMMY-nominated “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” and collaborated with The Orchard to sign Tribl Records.

+ Host of the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program — “The Bobby Bones Show” — Bobby Bones will be receiving his honorary doctorate degree from the University of Arkansas on May 14 in Bud Walton Arena.

Bones started his career as a teen on Central Arkansas’ 105.9 KLAZ station — an experience that sprouted the Arkansas native’s dedication to his home state. Bones is a benefactor of The Razorback Foundation as a member of the “Cardinal and White,” an organization in support of student-athlete scholarships. Additionally, he provides annual awards scholarships to selected students and supplies shoes and uniforms to the athletic programs at his hometown high school.

His breakout TV series for National Geographic, “Breaking Bobby Bones,” is streaming now on Disney+. He has also served as the official in-house mentor on ABC’s “American Idol,” won season 27 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and is the host and executive producer of Circle Network’s “Opry.”

Monday, April 18

Stem received a $20 million round of funding, led by QED Investors and supported by Block, Inc. — a technology and financial services company. Previous investors include Slow Ventures and Quality Control. According to the announcement, the investment will fund Stem’s launch of a range of tools to help artists, labels, songwriters, producers, and managers calculate royalties and process payments.

“It’s asinine that labels are still sending paper statements to artists a couple times each year,” said Milana Lewis, CEO of Stem in a statement. “We believe that labels should have a dashboard that tells them how much they’ve invested and shows their artists and collaborators when they can expect to get paid. We’ve brought this experience to life for our clients, and now we want to give everyone the experience they deserve.”

QED founding partner Frank Rotman added, “Milana’s vision for the future of payments in the music business promises to disrupt the status quo and empower artists, labels, and creators of all sizes. We’re thrilled to have Stem join our portfolio of fintech innovators and to offer our years of expertise supporting the growth of fintech businesses,”

+ Fonovisa, Universal Music Latino and Sinaloan group Enigma Norteño have renewed their decade-long partnership, the companies have announced. The quintet has collaborated with fellow artists in the industry including Pancho Barraza, Régulo Caro and more. Their song “El Flaquito,” reached #5 on the TikTok Mexico chart.

Antonio Silva, general director of Fonovisa Disa USA/Mexico, said, “We celebrate the confidence that Enigma Norteño endorses in this team, they are a group that any record company wants to have and they honor us by renewing their contract with Fonovisa. Enigma Norteño is a group who never stops surprising their audience and we are committed to working day by day on this project to continue growing together.”

+ SiriusXM announced several new members of its brand and consumer marketing organization: Rolanda Gaines joins as VP of experiential and partnership marketing, Tatiana Holifield as VP of digital content and audience engagement, and Joe Hanna as senior director of brand and platform partnerships. All three will report to SiriusXM’s senior VP of brand and consumer marketing, Kimberly K. Wilson.

“Coming off of a groundbreaking year we’re at a pivotal moment here at SiriusXM and the caliber of talent that we’re bringing in will surely help us expand our leadership position in the audio space,” Wilson said.