ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Select the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 11-17

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbjvJ_0fCrnkcW00

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls will run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly through public IP addresses.

Scroll down to vote on this page. Descriptions of the athletes' accomplishments are included before the polls.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. You can also direct message him on Twitter @frankpiscani or Instagram @poconorecordsports to nominate an athlete for next week. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

Of interest:PIAA hasn't sanctioned girls wrestling yet. Skyrocketing participation should change that

Not seeing your vote count? Try switching off your Wi-Fi and voting through cell data on your mobile devices.

Girls Athlete of the Week candidates

Katharine Amundsen, freshman, East Stroudsburg South softball

Amundsen raked against William Allen and East Stroudsburg North, hitting a perfect 8-for-8. The freshman standout collected three home runs, a double and 12 RBIs.

Francesca DeLeo, senior, Pocono Mountain West softball

DeLeo had a strong week from the plate for the Panthers, collecting five hits in seven at-bats. The West senior collected two doubles, six RBIs, two runs and a stolen base in games against Emmaus and Pocono Mountain East.

Lilah Guthy, senior, Stroudsburg softball

Guthy dazzled from the mound last week, pitching a complete game shutout of Pleasant Valley in the Mountaineers' 4-0 win. The Mounties senior struck out 12 Bears batters and allowed just four hits and 0 walks. Guthy also helped her own cause, going 2-for-2 from the plate with one walk, one stolen base and one run scored.

Mikenna Price, Pocono Mountain East softball

Price hit 7-for-11 with three doubles, one home run, two stolen bases, three runs scored and six RBIs in East's first three games of the week. The Cardinals struggled as a unit against a dominant Emmaus squad in their fourth game of the week, but Price's bat was explosive in the three games before.

Can't see the poll in this article? Click this link to vote here instead.

Boys Athlete of the Week candidates

Tyler Grebb, senior, Pocono Mountain East baseball

East's top hitter raked in a four-game week for the Cardinals, collecting six hits in 10 at-bats — including three doubles and a triple — along with six runs scored, five RBIs, three walks and four stolen bases.

Ross Huffman, senior, East Stroudsburg South baseball

Huffman continued his hot start to the season, as he hit 5-for-8 with one triple, one home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. The Cavaliers senior slugger also struck out just once in his nine plate appearances. In an extra-inning win over Pleasant Valley, Huffman pitched six innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out six batters.

Leyti Ndiaye, senior, East Stroudsburg South track and field

Ndiaye set an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference season-high in the high jump on Monday with his 6-04.00 mark. Emmaus' Lucian Freeman joined Ndiaye later in the week at the same height, and the two are the second and third athletes to clear 6 feet this season.

Joel Weirich, senior, Pocono Mountain West baseball

Weirich pitched five innings against District 11 powerhouse Emmaus, striking out five and allowing 0 earned runs (eight unearned) on seven hits and no walks. The Panthers senior went 2-for-3 from the plate with a walk, a double, two runs and two RBIs in West's lone game last week.

Can't see the poll in this article? Click this link to vote here instead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Varsity baseball recap: Notre Dame-Green Pond remains unbeaten with a rout of Allentown Central Catholic

Jackson Shollenberger hit a grand slam and knocked in five runs overall and Collin Quintano homered and scored three times as Notre Dame-Green Pond stayed unbeaten Monday with a 13-3 nonleague rout of visiting Allentown Central Catholic. The Crusaders only led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth when they scored four runs and tacked on three more in both the fifth and sixth. Logan Castellano ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school notebook: Norwin wrestler Passarelli headed to Davidson

Luke Passarelli is taking his wrestling talent to the highest level of the NCAA. The senior from Norwin committed to Davidson. Passarelli, a 120-pounder, finished fifth in WPIAL Class 3A this season. He went 28-12 and also placed second in his section and sixth at the Powerade Tournament. Outside of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

BEA baseball gets to .500 after win over Hollidaysburg

It took extras, but Bald Eagle Area was able to pick up an impressive win at home over Hollidaysburg Thursday evening at home. McGwire Heverly’s walkoff hit in the bottom of the eighth helped the Eagles move to 4-3 on the season. “That was a tough ball game. Probably...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley baseball team works to contend in tough section

Quaker Valley’s baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal round a season ago. QV coach Dean Owrey is looking for another playoff run just as strong — if not stronger — for the Quakers in 2022. “I expect to see QV baseball in the mix...
LEETSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Mobile Device#The Pocono Record#Ip#Piaa#Wi Fi#Panthers
Beaver County Times

Times Top 10 Baseball & Softball teams in the Beaver Valley: Week of April 18

Each week the Beaver County Times' sports staff will rank the top 10 baseball and softball teams in our coverage area. These rankings do not indicate the best team in the area. (Programs in higher classifications will almost always have the upper hand against ones from lower classifications.) Instead, they rank which teams we believe, pound-for-pound, have the best shot at winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

1K+
Followers
405
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy