Democrats Could Block Biden Admin From Ending Trump-Era Immigration Rule
Senator Gary Peters is the latest Democrat to voice concerns over ending the rule, known as Title...www.newsweek.com
Senator Gary Peters is the latest Democrat to voice concerns over ending the rule, known as Title...www.newsweek.com
Allowing the hoards of invaders free entry into this country is in direct violation of our immigration laws. Biden should be brought up on charges for aiding and abetting thousands of criminals. He should be removed from office, stripped of all government pension and jailed.
o'biden administration has no plans..he should be impeached for destroying the country he swore to protect..SEND THEM BACK
Every day is marked with a new crisis with this administration as they slowly but methodically destroy the United States. Americans are tired and ANGRY. They see what is happening and this transcends demographics and political affiliation. They're will be a reckoning for the true insurrectionists and that time is nigh.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 110