Michigan State

Democrats Could Block Biden Admin From Ending Trump-Era Immigration Rule

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Senator Gary Peters is the latest Democrat to voice concerns over ending the rule, known as Title...

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

Allowing the hoards of invaders free entry into this country is in direct violation of our immigration laws. Biden should be brought up on charges for aiding and abetting thousands of criminals. He should be removed from office, stripped of all government pension and jailed.

Raymond Dieck
3d ago

o'biden administration has no plans..he should be impeached for destroying the country he swore to protect..SEND THEM BACK

Kempka
3d ago

Every day is marked with a new crisis with this administration as they slowly but methodically destroy the United States. Americans are tired and ANGRY. They see what is happening and this transcends demographics and political affiliation. They're will be a reckoning for the true insurrectionists and that time is nigh.

