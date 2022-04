Lawyers have a strong rep of being type A people: competitive natures, associating self-worth with achievements, you get the idea. And if you ever wondered why the profession was so full of ‘em and tried to spin up a root cause, you might have put the blame on law school. It has to be the readings and the confrontational spirit of Socratic method classrooms that made them who they are, right? Looks like the answer is no — they’re like that before they even get in.

