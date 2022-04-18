ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria man fatally shot at Third Street, Willow Glen Road Sunday night; 2 injured

kalb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just over two weeks, the election is set to decide who will be the City of Pineville’s next mayor - the first new...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
Marksville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Pineville, LA
City
Marksville, LA
Pineville, LA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Easter Sunday
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
KSLA

Who killed Kimanesha Carter?

Event organizers said they hope a fun outlet will keep kids out of trouble. The board will meet on Monday, April 18 in Baton Rouge. The event was free for all Shreveport-Bossier City high school students. Man arrested after police pursuit in Bowie County. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
MyArkLaMiss

Five injured after late night shooting in Louisiana

BALDWIN, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Sunday night. Deputies arrived at Rosebud Rd. and Baptiste St. a little after 10:20 p.m. An investigation ensued during which deputies determined that five people had sustained gunshot wounds. This is a developing story and […]
BALDWIN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy