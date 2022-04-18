ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, IA

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head

By Dakota News Now staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYON COUNTY, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile has suffered a gunshot wound to the head. According to a press release, the...

KELOLAND TV

Minnesota authorities respond to gunshot to 9-year-old

MARSHALL, Minn. (KELO) – Authorities in Minnesota responded to a shooting Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, based out of Marshall, Minnesota, said crews were called to a rural home for a report of a gun firing and hitting someone in the head. A 9-year-old girl was found...
MARSHALL, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Girl shot in western Minnesota dies from injuries, authorities say

LYND, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota authorities say a girl who was hospitalized after she was shot in the head has died from her injuries. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head at a rural home near Lynd, Minn. on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries late Tuesday.
LYND, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Missing man’s body found in car in Lake Oahe

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (KELO) — The body of a 70-year-old Wakpala man has been found nearly three months after he went missing. Corson County authorities say Clyde Oswald was last seen ice fishing on January 27, 2022. On Monday, April 18, divers located Oswald’s car in Lake Oahe. Clyde Oswald’s body was found inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

