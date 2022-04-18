ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Croix and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.2 feet, the picnic area at Stoney Bluff Landing becomes flooded. Access to the house at the end of Stoney Bluff Landing Road is limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is lifting, so the Dense Fog Advisory is being allowed to expire.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
#Zoo Miami#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Tornado#Coastal Miami Dade County#18 15 00#Nws Miami
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions with additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT today. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions will impact the morning commute and especially travel over mountain passes.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Banner, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Banner; Scotts Bluff DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In and around Scottsbluff, Gering and Harrisburg. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Public reported dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 25.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.0 Fri 9 am 25.2 25.1 25.0 25.0 25.0
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Story The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in central Iowa Marshall County in central Iowa Southeastern Story County in central Iowa * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshalltown, Newton, State Center, Baxter, Rock Creek Lake, Le Grand, Colo, Melbourne, Kellogg, Gilman, Albion, Collins, Rhodes, Mingo, Laurel, Haverhill, Oakland Acres, Ferguson, Green Mountain and Valeria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JASPER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 70.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 70.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 71.9 feet early Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 22 feet. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Lakes, Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks, Merrimack Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving. Target Area: Central Lakes; Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks; Merrimack Valley; Seacoast BREEZY AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON .The combination of winds gusting to 30 mph and very dry air with relative humidity falling into the 25 to 30 percent range is expected to create critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Dead and dry vegetation will combine with the dry and windy conditions, leading to the potential of rapid fire growth. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 023, 024, 025, AND 026 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 023 Central Lakes, Fire Weather Zone 024 Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks, Fire Weather Zone 025 Merrimack Valley and Fire Weather Zone 026 Seacoast. * Timing...Friday Afternoon * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. * Lightning...None expected. * Impacts...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Roads along the east side of the river near Jackson begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 21.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 24 feet. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL

