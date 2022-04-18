Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Story A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Story, Marshall and northern Jasper Counties through 945 AM CDT At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Marshalltown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Story, Marshall and northern Jasper Counties, including the following locations... Le Grand, Rhodes, Ferguson, Kellogg, Laurel, Green Mountain, Lambs Grove, Haverhill, Melbourne and Colo. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 173 and 179. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
