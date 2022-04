ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Wednesday will see the first game played at the long-awaited Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon. The Abingdon Little League will be the first to play on the baseball and softball fields. The inaugural game at 6 p.m. will feature the Braves and Phillies from the Little League Majors Baseball teams. At […]

ABINGDON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO