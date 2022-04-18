ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Ryan North on Returning to Squirrel Girl for New Marvel Podcast (Exclusive)

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pairing of writer Ryan North and Marvel superhero Squirrel Girl has resulted in an "unbeatable" combination. North, along with artists Erica Henderson and Derek Charm, and colorist Rico Renzi, helped redefine Doreen Green's place in the Marvel Universe during a four-year run, with North penning new adventures for Squirrel Girl...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Avengers Team That is Exclusively Man-Thing

Marvel is about to introduce another new team of Avengers. This time, however, the group will be made up of half a dozen or so different Man-Things. That's right, when Avengers Forever #5 hits shelves in April, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will all be various versions of the macabre Marvel character. In key art the house of ideas released on Friday, at least four different versions of the character could be seen.
COMICS
ComicBook

TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Preview Teases Mikey's Final Strike

Ahead of the debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 next week, arriving seven months after the most recent issue of the hit series, IDW Publishing has debuted a five-page preview of the opening moment of the finale (via Newsarama). In the last issue Michealngelo, the titular only surviving Turtle, is preparing for his last assault on the grandson of Shredder, tormented by the spirits of his long lost brothers. As you can see in these pages though his conversation with this siblings doesn't end smoothly, hopefully the closure he gets in the end is a little happier than what we see here.
TV SERIES
deseret.com

The fourth episode of ‘Moon Knight’ is Marvel at its best

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for “Moon Knight” episodes 1-4. Six weeks ago, I received the first four episodes of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” ahead of time as a way to review them. Though I was excited to dive into the new show, I was perplexed about why Disney+ would share the first four episodes of a six-episode series with critics. That’s two-thirds of a show in one sitting!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 4 Ending Explained

Marvel's Moon Knight is officially two-thirds of the way through its run, with the fourth episode dropping during the twilight hours of Wednesday morning. Longtime fans of the Marvel vigilante may be ecstatic to find the episode adapts one of the character's most beloved comic runs in one of the best ways possible. Full spoilers up ahead! If you've yet to see Episode 4, proceed with caution because you will be spoiled!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan North
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Yor's Debut With Unexpected Makeover

One surprising Spy x Family cosplay is celebrating Yor Forger's debut in the anime with an unexpectedly hilarious makeover! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made its official anime premiere and has already become the most talked about new release of the Spring 2022 anime season. While the premiere was already a huge hit with fans, the second episode took it even further as it introduced the third and much anticipated member of the makeshift Forger family, Yor Briar, the secret assassin who coincidentally needed to marry quickly in order to hide herself from suspicions about her bloody affairs.
COMICS
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Radio On#Brain Drain#Marvel Entertainment
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Odyssey

Marvel Calls Out Fans for Toxic Double Standard

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to be Marvel's next big blockbuster film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange himself, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. With very little time between now and the film's release on May 6, 2022, there is still much that is unknown about what to expect from the "Doctor Strange" sequel. So far, only two trailers have been released for this movie, the first released as a post-credits scene for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the second and newest trailer released during the 2022 Super Bowl. While both trailers revealed very little about the plot of this movie, they still gave fans a lot to talk about.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Podcast
ComicBook

New Marvel x Fortnite Crossover Skins Announced

Epic Games and Marvel shared more information about Fortnite's next comic crossover this week by confirming the different heroes the crossover rewards will take inspiration from. We'd seen those rewards listed out already in the past with the two companies confirming players who purchased the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics would get two outfits, a wrap, a pickaxe, a spray, and a loading screen. The only catch is that while we know three of the heroes that'll be represented in these crossover skins, we don't actually know what the skins themselves look like just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Already Spoiled Oscar Isaac's Third Identity and We All Missed It

Moon Knight is leaping forward at a breakneck pace, with the series delivering its most bonkers episode yet on Wednesday. The episode, titled "The Tomb," served as a direct nod to one of the character's most beloved comic runs yet and if you look close enough, it may have already introduced another identity for the eponymous vigilante. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of Moon Knight!
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Star Teases Episode 4 Might Be Their Last Appearance on Series

Moon Knight is zooming right along as four of the show's six episodes have already been released. Characters have come and gone; in fact, one of them may be gone for good. According to Lucy Thackeray, the actor behind antagonistic shop manager Donna, the character likely has no more screen time in the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: "Funeral for a Friend" Synopsis Teases a Major Character Death

The CW has released a synopsis for "Funeral for a Friend", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode's synopsis, and arguably even its title, seem to indicate that some sort of character death is in the cards. It remains to be seen exactly which character that could be, much less what the ramifications of their passing could have on Team Flash — but according to showrunner Eric Wallace, it will go into an emotional and permanent territory. You can check out the synopsis for "Funeral for a Friend" below!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC to Publish Round Robin Contest Finalists as Short Stories

This year's edition of DC's Round Robin tournament is getting a major twist. The contest, which allows fans to vote via social media about which title they would like to see published as a miniseries, is currently in the middle of its rounds of voting, and fans have definitely had a lot of thoughts about what series come out on top. On Thursday, it was revealed that DC will be publishing six page short stories for four of the finalists that did not make it to Round 3 of voting — Ghost Tour From Hell, Hawkman & Hawkwoman: The Changeling, Kid Flash: The Speed of Fear, and Green Lantern: Birth of a Conspiracy. The news was announced during a Q&A with DC's Round Robin editors, with confirmation that more news regarding the contest as a whole is also to come. This comes after the news that Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, which was previously a finalist in the 2021 Round Robin contest, will be published in the near future.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 With Raphtalia

The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally back and running for its highly anticipated second season, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating with a perfect take on Raphtalia! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series was such an immediate hit with fans that it was no surprise to see that the anime would be continuing with two more seasons. After being delayed from its originally planned return last Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero has finally kickstarted its second season as the hottest release of the Spring 2022 anime season.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy