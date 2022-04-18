Ryan North on Returning to Squirrel Girl for New Marvel Podcast (Exclusive)

This year's edition of DC's Round Robin tournament is getting a major twist. The contest, which allows fans to vote via social media about which title they would like to see published as a miniseries, is currently in the middle of its rounds of voting, and fans have definitely had a lot of thoughts about what series come out on top. On Thursday, it was revealed that DC will be publishing six page short stories for four of the finalists that did not make it to Round 3 of voting — Ghost Tour From Hell, Hawkman & Hawkwoman: The Changeling, Kid Flash: The Speed of Fear, and Green Lantern: Birth of a Conspiracy. The news was announced during a Q&A with DC's Round Robin editors, with confirmation that more news regarding the contest as a whole is also to come. This comes after the news that Blue Beetle: Graduation Day, which was previously a finalist in the 2021 Round Robin contest, will be published in the near future.

COMICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO