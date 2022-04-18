ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

It's time to vote for the Erie County Athletes of the Week

By Staff report
 20 hours ago
It's time again for GoErie.com readers to pick the Erie County Athletes of the Week.

Each week during the spring, Erie Times-News staff members will select nominees for the Female Athlete of the Week and the Male Athlete of the Week.

Two polls will be posted on GoErie.com/sports each Monday at 5 p.m., and voting will continue through Wednesday at 5 p.m. Votes will be limited to one per computer user or one per network. We invite readers to support their favorite athlete by sharing the polls and spreading the word on social media.

The two winners will be featured in this story and in the Erie County Top Performers story in the Times-News print edition each Sunday.

Readers may nominate an athlete for the polls by sending an email to sports@timesnews.com with "Athlete of the Week nominee" in the subject line. Include the athlete's school, sport, year in school and a breakdown of their achievements from the previous week.

We do not promise that all nominees will be used, but we will consider all nominations.

