ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Festus Police investigate rash of vehicle break-ins

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFestus Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Bailey Station subdivision and at the Holiday Inn Express. The break-ins occurred early on April 9, Chief Tim Lewis said. In each of the break-ins, the perpetrators smashed windows to get inside the vehicles, he said....

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

Reading, Massachusetts police searching for suspect after 15 car break-ins

READING, Mass. — Police in Reading, Massachusetts, were asking for the public's help identifying a suspect following as many as 15 car break-ins from overnight Tuesday. Police said residents who live on Green Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Park Avenue, Center Avenue, Crosby Road and Sweetser Avenue reported thefts.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Reading Police Looking For Suspect In Connection With 15 Overnight Vehicle Break-Ins

READING (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect they believe broke in to at least 15 cars overnight Tuesday. Police said unlocked vehicles on Green, Washington and Main streets, as well as Park, Center and Sweetser avenues and Crosby Road were targeted. Police are warning residents to lock their cars as often thieves look for unlocked vehicles to enter, taking whatever they can find. Police said doorbell cameras picked up the suspect around 11:52 p.m. Tuesday and again, or possibly an additional suspect, was seen around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. Police are asking residents of the area to check footage they may have and are asking anyone who has information to call the police.
READING, MA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal City, MO
City
Liberty, MO
City
Festus, MO
Festus, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rash#Jeep Liberty#Festus Police#Gmc Sierra#Holiday Inn Express
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bullet Hits Applebee’s Restaurant In Stockton, No Injuries Reported

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after at least one bullet hit the Applebee’s restaurant in Stockton on Thursday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the March Lane eatery just before 10 p.m. Officers say they initially got a report of either fireworks or gunshots heard in the area. At the scene, officers found at least one bullet hole in the restaurant’s window. Further, police say a bullet fragment was also found on the floor inside. An employee at the restaurant reported that they heard four to five gunshots. No injuries have been reported, police say. Exactly what started the shooting is under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
KFVS12

Reported vehicle break-ins near Fruitland led to multi-county chase

Today on Stories of Heartland, we talk with local author Chelsea Tornetto about her new book "Gardens Are For Growing." Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Alleged vehicle break-ins in Fruitland, Mo.

RAW VIDEO: Reported attempted vehicle break-ins leads to multi-county chase with suspects. Another Fruitland resident sent us video of attempted break-ins and officers say the reported incident led to a multi-county chase with the suspects. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A shooting in Metropolis, Ill. is under investigation. Reported vehicle...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KTAR.com

At least 3 killed in head-on collision during police pursuit on I-10 near Picacho Peak

PHOENIX – At least three people were killed in a head-on collision during a police chase Thursday morning on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, authorities said. An SUV being pursued by a state trooper on westbound I-10 near Picacho Peak crossed the dirt median and crashed into an eastbound tractor-trailer around 9 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
WHIO Dayton

4 arrests made during Dayton Service Initiative traffic enforcement

DAYTON — Multiple local law enforcement agencies joined together Thursday for the Dayton Service Initiative traffic enforcement. Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Vandalia Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the enforcement along I-75, U.S. 35, State Route 4, Salem Avenue and Main Street. The areas were deemed to be high crash and heavy traffic areas in Montgomery County.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy