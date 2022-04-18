ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Greene, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Greene; Story Thunderstorms will impact portions of Polk, southeastern Greene, southwestern Story, southern Boone and northern Dallas Counties through 930 AM CDT At 839 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms over Big Creek Lake, or 9 miles north of Johnston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches. Localized flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Polk City around 845 AM CDT. Saylorville and Slater around 850 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Huxley. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 87 and 108. Interstate 80 between mile markers 131 and 149. Interstate 235 between mile markers 13 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Greene; Guthrie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND NORTHERN GUTHRIE COUNTIES At 910 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain between 1 and 2 inches. This has resulted in flash flooding near Bagley and Jamaica. Most of the flooding has been standing water thus far. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coon Rapids, Lake Panorama, Bayard, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Story The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in central Iowa Marshall County in central Iowa Southeastern Story County in central Iowa * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 931 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshalltown, Newton, State Center, Baxter, Rock Creek Lake, Le Grand, Colo, Melbourne, Kellogg, Gilman, Albion, Collins, Rhodes, Mingo, Laurel, Haverhill, Oakland Acres, Ferguson, Green Mountain and Valeria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JASPER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Banner, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Banner; Scotts Bluff DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In and around Scottsbluff, Gering and Harrisburg. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Public reported dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 18.1 Fri 8 am CDT 16.6 12.5 10.2
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 70.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 70.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 71.9 feet early Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.2 feet Wednesday morning, April 27th. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 20.5 Fri 9 AM 20.4 20.3 20.0 FALLING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5 feet Friday afternoon, April 22nd, and will fall to 27.8 feet next Friday afternoon, April 29th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Fri 9 AM 28.5 28.4 28.3 28.5 1 PM 4/22
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 32.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.6 feet early Sunday morning, April 24th, and will fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning, April 27th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 32.0 Fri 8 AM 32.1 32.6 30.8 32.6 1 AM 4/24
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Gilmer; Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is lifting, so the Dense Fog Advisory is being allowed to expire.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.5 feet Wednesday morning, April 27th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 23.2 Fri 9 AM 22.7 22.3 22.1 FALLING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 0 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Along Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road cameras confirm that dense fog has formed in these areas. Visibility will quickly drop to near 0 miles.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 26.7 Fri 8 am CDT 26.2 25.1 22.8
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Adams County. * WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and Washington, St. Tammany Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Rockport 25.0 27.5 Fri 8 am CDT 26.9 26.2 25.3
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock Counties and Washington, St. Tammany Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

