Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Polk; Poweshiek; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Poweshiek, southeastern Polk, northern Marion, western Mahaska, southern Jasper and northeastern Warren Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mitchellville, or near Altoona, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Colfax and Prairie City around 935 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Newton, Monroe and Iowa Speedway. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 143 and 186. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
