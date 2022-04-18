STORM WATCH: Heavy rain and gusty winds could lead to difficult travel overnight

A wind advisory was issued for Westchester from 8 p.m. Monday into 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer is tracking heavy rain and gusty winds which can lead to difficult travel late tonight. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Westchester and Rockland counties from 10 p.m. through Tuesday morning.

NOW : Dry start to this Monday, but mostly rain and wind on the way for tonight.

NEXT : A quick-hitting storm overnight with gusty winds and heavy rain. Then a few showers possible Thursday and early Saturday.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

ALERTS :

WESTERN ULSTER ONLY - WINTER STORM WARNING - for a period of wet snow. Close call on how impactful that gets north and west. Some of the information this morning changes that to rain, but it highlights slippery conditions in the area. IMPORTANT TO NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE CASE FOR ALMOST ALL OF THE HUDSON VALLEY.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING - at the Sound Shore from Midnight tonight to 4 a.m. tomorrow.

WIND ADVISORY - Southern Westchester - gusts 40 to 45 mph possible

FORECAST :

TODAY: Sun gives way to clouds. Highs around 54 degrees. Showers can break out after 6 p.m., but heavier rain after around 9 p.m.



TONIGHT: STORM WATCH -- Periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. Some wintry weather well north and west in Western Ulster County. Lows around 41.



TUESDAY: Last of any rain showers end by around 7 a.m. Sun and clouds - windy into the afternoon with a stray sprinkle or flurry. Highs around 53. Lows around 40.



WEDNESDAY: Sunny - highs around 57. Lows around 42.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs around 62. Lows around 50.



FRIDAY: EARTH DAY! Sun and clouds - warmer. Highs around 68. Lows around 47.



SATURDAY: An early shower, then sun and clouds. Highs around 63. Lows around 48.



SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 63. Lows around 48.