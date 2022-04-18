ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Green Living Magazine to host Earth Day event in Tempe

Arizona Green Living Magazine is proud to announce the Earth Day Extravaganza will be coming to FABRIC, located at 132 E. 6th Street, in Tempe on April 23.

The Earth Day Extravaganza 2022 is focused on education, empowerment and inspiring business owners and the community on how to protect the environment and the importance of connecting with nature.

“Earth Day aims to build the world's largest environmental movement to drive change for people and the planet,” said Dorie Morales, publisher of Green Living Magazine. “The movement's mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. We are activating the Earth Day movement in Tempe at our first Earth Day Extravaganza.”

During the Green Expo from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., vendors will educate attendees about eco-conscious products and organizations including Sun Valley Solar Systems, Going Green House, MaRose Succulent & Pottery, and NRM Lighting while also enjoying chef demonstrations from chefs like Jason Wyerick, vegan chef and owner of Vegan Taste. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about autonomous and electric vehicles from Polestar and Waymo. Models will also show off innovative designs from Ruby Farias Designs.

From 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., attendees can meet the inspired musicians, Donna Wilde and Richard Palalay of WildeP’lay, who lift their audiences up and celebrate the life on this planet. Following the expo, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., the Earth Day Happy Hour will provide guests a complimentary drink from Roxx Vodka, wine beer, and spirit free cocktails. Drink sales purchased during the Earth Day Extravaganza will benefit FABRIC.

To close out, Tempe Fashion Week will host a fashion show at FABRIC that will feature local designers. A set of designers will showcase some sustainably made clothing for the fashion world from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets for the Fashion Show can be purchased separately.

The event will also have secret prize giveaways with a one night stay to the Valley Ho, LED lights for your backyard, Garden Goddess fermented foods, T-shirt and fair-trade packs, spa, recycled wine glasses, natural candles, CBD and natural hair salon gift certificates and much more.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, student tickets at $8. Children 15 and under are FREE. To purchase tickets for the event visit the website.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on how you can become a sponsor please reach out by email to the sales team at sales@greenlivingaz.com.

