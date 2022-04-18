ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

UConn reinstates mask mandate for students after COVID-19 cases rise

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

UConn reinstated its mask mandate on Monday.

The school’s officials said they are bringing back the mandate as the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the state.

They say masks are now required for all indoor instructional settings, workspaces and events exceeding 100 people. It includes both the Storrs and regional campuses and will remain in effect through final exams.

“We'll leave that discretion up to them,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “I understand what UConn is doing, and it makes all the sense in the world. Those kids live in very tight congregate settings."

As for mask mandates around the state, Lamont says he's leaving it up to individual towns to decide.

