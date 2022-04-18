ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo shares news of baby’s death: ‘You are our angel’

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDwIq_0fCrjeT000

(NEXSTAR) – Cristiano Ronaldo shared heartbreaking news with his fans on social media Monday. In a note signed by the Portuguese soccer star and partner Georgina Rodriguez, the couple said their baby boy had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post reads. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

In October of last year, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced on Instagram they were expecting twins, but did not specify a due date.

Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” Ronaldo’s post continues. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United and is among the world’s highest paid athletes, has four other children. Rodriguez and Ronaldo welcomed their first child together in 2017.

Ronaldo’s announcement Monday has an especially large audience. He currently holds the record as the person with the most followers on Instagram at more than 428 million.

The note shared by the couple ends: “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Britney Spears
PopCrush

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals in Heartbreaking Post That One of His Newborn Twins Has Died

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost one of their newborn twins. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the soccer star wrote in a statement signed by him and Rodríguez. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
SOCCER
Tri-City Herald

Pregnant ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Shares Hint at Baby No. 2’s Name: ‘We Have a Few in Mind’

Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy. “25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are happily drowning in blue! Currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are expecting another baby boy. Little baby Dillard No. 3 will join older brothers Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture

Leona Lewis has confirmed she is expecting her first child.The former The X-Factor winner shared the happy news to her Instagram profile, where she posted a photograph of her smiling in a black body-con dress that reveals her baby bump.“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.The Bleeding Love star married her partner, Dennis Jauch - a choreographer and producer - in August 2019.The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy. View this post on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It is the greatest pain any parent can feel': Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal their baby boy has died

Cristiano Ronaldo and long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez have confirmed their baby son has tragically died. The Portuguese footballer confirmed the death in an Instagram post on Monday evening, while crediting the team of doctors and nurses who assisted Rodriguez through childbirth. The couple confirmed her pregnancy on social media in...
CELEBRITIES
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy