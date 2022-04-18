ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother Of 8-Year-Old Killed In 2013 Bombing Completes Boston Marathon

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Henry Richard , the older brother of the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, completed the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday (April 18).

Richard's brother, Martin , was the youngest victim of the tragic incident that took place eight years prior.

"So much emotion," Henry Richard said when asked by CBS Boston 's David Wade about his feelings as he raised his fist while crossing the finishing line. "I know Martin would've been doing it with me so I'm happy to finish it. That's all I could think about."

Wade then said Richard's father, Bill , said he thought Martin would be watching over Richard during the whole race.

"I think so, yeah. I think he was," Richard said, adding that he felt his brother's presence. "I did it for both of us...and my sister and the rest of my family and I couldn't be more happy now and I'm going to do it again."

Henry ran with Team MR8 to raise money to the Martin Richard Foundation, a nonprofit launched in his brother's name to "advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace."

“No matter what happens, you’ve got to keep fighting, you’ll get to where you want to go,” Henry said.

