ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Man assembles Lego Titanic set in under 11 hours for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irHGe_0fCrjZ0F00

April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina Lego fan earned a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,090-piece Titanic set in 10 hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds.

Paul Ufema, a Salisbury resident who runs the All New Bricks channel on YouTube, previously set a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,036-piece Lego Colosseum in under 14 hours, but his record was later broken.

Ufema nearly captured the world record for assembling the Lego Millennium Falcon, but his attempt was disqualified when it turned out he had missed a single piece.

Ufema successfully earned the Guinness World Record for assembling the Titanic set, Lego's largest set, in 10 hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds.

Comments / 4

Related
UPI News

Michigan man's tongue circumference earns Guinness World Record

April 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man was awarded a Guinness World Record when the circumference of his tongue was officially measured at 4.8 inches. Dante Barnes of Battle Creek said he first realized his tongue might be unusual when he watched a video online of someone measuring their own tongue and decided to give it a try.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

British abbey seeks 1,897 vampires to break world record

April 21 (UPI) -- A British nonprofit that maintains culturally significant sites in England announced it is seeking 1,897 people to don vampire costumes in celebration of Dracula's anniversary. English Heritage, which manages more than 400 cultural sites in the country, said it wants to break the Guinness World Record...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Titanic#Lego Bricks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Youtube
UPI News

Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Watch: This One-Person eVTOL Floats Above the Tuscan Hillside Like a Flying Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Count us among those excited for Jetson’s One eVTOL.  The Swedish start-up, which shares a name with the ’60s-era cartoon character, has just shared a video of its Star Wars landspeeder-like personal aircraft flying over the hills in Tuscany. All along, Jetson has stressed that it was building an accessible vehicle that would fun for just about anyone to pilot. Based on the new clip it looks like they’ve accomplished just that. The video, which runs just shy of two minutes, was uploaded to the company’s YouTube account earlier this week. In it, you can see...
CARS
San Diego Channel

World record-breaking LEGO model of SoFi Stadium debuts at Legoland

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A world record-breaking Lego model of SoFi Stadium was unveiled Thursday at Legoland California Resort. The structure is made from roughly half a million Lego bricks, according to park officials, and is 30 feet long, 15 feet wide, and 4 feet tall. It’s believed to be the largest Lego stadium model in the world.
CARLSBAD, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
338K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy