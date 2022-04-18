Man assembles Lego Titanic set in under 11 hours for Guinness World Record

April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina Lego fan earned a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,090-piece Titanic set in 10 hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds.

Paul Ufema, a Salisbury resident who runs the All New Bricks channel on YouTube, previously set a Guinness World Record when he assembled the 9,036-piece Lego Colosseum in under 14 hours, but his record was later broken.

Ufema nearly captured the world record for assembling the Lego Millennium Falcon, but his attempt was disqualified when it turned out he had missed a single piece.

Ufema successfully earned the Guinness World Record for assembling the Titanic set, Lego's largest set, in 10 hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds.