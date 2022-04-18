Starting Lineup action figures are making a comeback

A must-have for sports fans growing up in the 1990s is coming back!

Starting Lineup actions figures, which featured prominent athletes is making a comeback in in the fall.

First reported by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and retweeted by toymaker Hasbro, says a new generation of figures will be available on September 22 this year, in partnership with Fanatics.

First made by Kenner (later bought by Hasbro), Starting Lineup figures debuted in 1988 and features top athletes in baseball, football, basketball hockey and even Olympic athletes and boxers.

Barry Bonds, Sid Bream, Bobby Bonilla, Jaromir Jagr, Ron Francis, Tom Barrasso, Rod Woodson, Kevin Greene and Dermontti Dawson are just a few of the Pittsburgh sports figures kids had in their rooms growing up.

While most of us played with ours (my Sid Bream is missing an arm) if you were smart enough to keep yours in the box, many are going for hundreds of dollars now on eBay.

The last figures that were produced for Starting lineup were in 2001.

Now it appears we’ll be able to get our hands on a Sidney Crosby, T.J. Watt or Ke’Bryan Hayes figures in the near future.