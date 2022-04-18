Fairfield firefighters halt forward progress of 3-alarm vegetation fire
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield firefighters responding to a three-alarm vegetation fire in the 2500 block of Hilborn Road have halted forward progress of the blaze, Fairfield Fire Department said in a tweet . The fire had been upgraded to three alarms after initially being reported as a one-alarm fire and previously upgraded to two alarms.3-alarm fire reported in West Portal neighborhood
No structures were threatened but people are being advised to avoid the area. Crews remain on the scene for what was described as an extensive mop up.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0