ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield firefighters halt forward progress of 3-alarm vegetation fire

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uauWZ_0fCriyyv00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield firefighters responding to a three-alarm vegetation fire in the 2500 block of Hilborn Road have halted forward progress of the blaze, Fairfield Fire Department said in a tweet . The fire had been upgraded to three alarms after initially being reported as a one-alarm fire and previously upgraded to two alarms.

3-alarm fire reported in West Portal neighborhood

No structures were threatened but people are being advised to avoid the area. Crews remain on the scene for what was described as an extensive mop up.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Multiple homes involved in 3-alarm fire in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Suisun City, Solano County officials confirmed to KRON4. Multiple residences are involved in the area of the 500 block of Honker Lane. Video shows the smoke coming out of a residential neighborhood in Suisun City. As of 4:15 p.m., no […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fairfield, CA
Accidents
KCRA.com

Driver dies after crashing into Sacramento River in Yolo County, officials say

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — A driver is dead after they crashed and landed partially into a body of water in Yolo County officials said Tuesday. The solo-vehicle accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on South River Road near County Road 141 in the Clarksburg area, according to the California Highway Patrol Woodland division. Officers who went to the crash found the vehicle partially into the Sacramento River.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fairfield Fire Department
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Vallejo: police investigate early morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say. The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. Police also […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Smiley Martin, Suspect In Deadly Sacramento Shooting, Previously Agreed To Be Paid Thousands In County Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy