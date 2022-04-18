ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Bay Area Hospital's Sue Matthews wins DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing

By Gold Meadows, NBC16.com Staff
nbc16.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - The DAISY Award was bestowed on one of Bay Area Hospital's outstanding nurses, Sue Matthews, on Monday. The award designated for extraordinary nurses internationally was created in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes after his 8-week...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Healthcare workers needed at Bay Area Hospital

COOS BAY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospital is looking for healthcare workers. They'll host a job fair on April 5. Hospital officials say they're in search of employees in a variety of positions such as patient access, emergency techs, and patient safety assistants. The hospital offers tuition reimbursement. Job...
NORTH BEND, OR
FingerLakes1.com

Pam Washak, RN honored with The DAISY Award

Finger Lakes Health honored Pamela Washak, RN, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Geneva General Hospital, with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.”. “During the pandemic, I have had numerous opportunities to observe care of many patients in the ICU. During the first wave of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, I observed Pam Washak working tirelessly in the dedicated COVID-19 unit. This was prior to the vaccine availability. I observed all of the nurses going in and out of patient rooms donning and doffing with each entry and exit, including Pam. I did not know Pam and when I introduced myself and asked her how things were going, she was always very positive despite the challenging times,” – Colleague, Dr. Jason Feinberg.
GENEVA, NY
Times-News

AdventHealth Hendersonville announces newest DAISY award winner

AdventHealth Hendersonville has introduced the newest DAISY Award winner, Sandra Lively, RN, CEN. Lively works in the Imaging Department at the hospital. Lively embodied the hospital’s mission when she took the extra time to help a patient in pain, according to a news release from AdventHealth. The patient had been admitted to the emergency department and needed his PICC line replaced. The patient had previously undergone an amputation of one of his legs and needed the PICC line to administer antibiotic infusions. Any movement caused him pain.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Coos Bay, OR
Health
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy