Environment

WTHR Weather | 5 p.m. Update | April 18, 2022

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela has your latest forecast....

www.wthr.com

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Big warming trend for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A warm front will lift across central Indiana today, triggering some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most of the precipitation should be out by early afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in north central Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Few Friday Showers - Warm Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a mild night and dry with overnight temperatures in the lower 50s. Along the edge of the really warm air that is forecast for this weekend, a few showers and storms will be possible on Friday. We are still thinking the best chance will be early. If we get a few pop-ups in the afternoon, they will be mainly across the northern half of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Rain Chances and a Big Warm Up

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a damp Wednesday night with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The steadiest rain will fall through about 7am Thursday. Skies will clear for Thursday afternoon and it will be warm with highs in the lower 70s. We are tracking another rain chance for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Watch: Waterspout tosses boats on Washington family’s dock

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A waterspout was caught on camera on Lake Samish Monday evening. The recording showed the waterspout on the eastern shore of the lake near Bellingham, according to the National Weather Service. Video taken by Amy Ping and her family showed the waterspout forming closer to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA

