With just nine days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off, the rush to submit final mocks is on and SI has the Houston Texans loading up in the trenches. One name that seems to have risen up many draft boards in recent weeks is N.C. State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu, who SI has Houston taking third overall. An imposing figure at 6-4, 310 pounds, Ekwonu has been touted as an immediate starter either at guard or tackle.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO