Woman Arrested in Shots-Fired Incident in Beverly Crest Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman was in custody today for allegedly firing a shot into the ground during a dispute with another woman in Beverly Crest, police said.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 9500 block of Highridge Place, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to the LAPD, the women were involved in a ``residential property'' dispute when one of them fired a shot and drove off. The other woman was not wounded, police said.

Officers then learned that the suspect had turned herself in to police in Beverly Hills, the LAPD reported.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was expected to be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD reported.