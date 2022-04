Jacob Moran is one step closer to his American Idol dream. Sunday night he secured his spot in the top 20 and is hoping to keep his journey going with your help. Moran, a Dansville native, and East Lansing nurse became one of the show's top 24 contestants after the big Hollywood week portion of the competition. He then performed during the competition from Hawaii, with the results announced Sunday in the first live show of the American Idol season.

1 DAY AGO