PlayStation console causes mass evacuation at Logan airport

On Sunday, Boston Logan International Airport evacuated one of its terminals to investigate a "suspicious" device later determined to be an old and degraded PlayStation console.

The Massachusetts State Police shared in a statement with Insider that their bomb squad was called by airport security staff when they spotted a suspicious item in a bag going through screening of checked luggage.

"TSA agents at Logan Airport Terminal A who were screening checked luggage for a Delta flight observed a potentially suspicious item in a bag and requested that the State Police Bomb Squad respond," the department said in the statement.

Those at the airport waiting to board their flights took to social media. One passenger posted a video on Twitter in which airport employees can be heard telling people to leave through and reenter through a security checkpoint to be rescreened.

"You have to exit. This is mandatory," the employee was heard saying.

Another passenger, Nico Pisello, shared with NBC News that the scene was chaotic with people panicking, running, and leaving their things behind. He also shared that he saw one man fall down during the confusion.

"No one knows what's going on," Pisello said.

The state police shared in their statement that "after investigation and research, determined that the item was a PlayStation video game console with a degraded condition caused by age or damage."

The degraded condition of the console reportedly resulted in abnormalities in imaging when going through the X-ray machine, police said.

After it was determined to no longer be a threat, passengers were able to get back into the terminal, and the all clear was given at 5 p.m. EST.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok