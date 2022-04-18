ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Police arrest 2nd suspect in mall shooting, searching for 3rd

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

South Carolina police have arrested a second suspect in the mall shooting that injured more than a dozen people and are continuing a manhunt for a third.

The Columbia Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced in a press briefing Monday afternoon, asking for anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to call 911.

Marquis Love Robinson, 20, was arrested Monday on aggravated assault and attempted murder charges. Both he and Smith live in Columbia, Holbrook said.

At least 15 people ranging in age from 15 to 73 were injured Saturday when gunfire erupted at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, Holbrook said. Nine people sustained gunshot wounds, while six people were injured in another manner, Holbrook said, adding that one victim remains in intensive care.

Sean Rayford/AP - PHOTO: Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022.

Investigators do not believe that it was a random act of violence, Holbrook said Saturday.

"We don’t believe this was random," he said after the shooting. "We believe the individuals who were armed knew each other."

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was arrested Saturday on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and has since received upgraded charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder, Holbrook said.

Sean Rayford/AP - PHOTO: Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook speaks to members of the media near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Holbrook called on lawmakers to do more work to ensure gun safety in the country, saying the "availability of firearms on the street for people that have illegal intentions or nefarious intentions to use those firearms against others" has gotten out of control.

"Something's got to change," he said Monday. "We need our legislators to legislate. We need more accountability for people that illegally carry firearms."

ABC News' Will McDuffie and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

Columbia, SC
