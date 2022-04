STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Islanders are no strangers to doing things -- from shopping to sunbathing -- in New Jersey. And starting Thursday you can buy marijuana there. Those 21 and older can purchase up to an ounce of recreational marijuana at New Jersey dispensaries without a medical card. According to NJ.com, SILive.com’s sister site, there are at least 13 Garden State sites -- each affiliated with seven approved alternative treatment centers -- where you can purchase recreational marijuana.

