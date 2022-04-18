ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Time to B.O.L.T. by Building Outdoor Leaders Today | Ranger Ramblings

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gCHo_0fCrgibb00

This spring season, the city’s Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) division joined forces with Kids on Bikes and the Catamount Institute to offer an amazing spring break program. The program is called B.O.L.T., Building Outdoor Leaders Today.

The program is designed to get high school students engaged in outdoor recreation while exploring career opportunities, citizen science and leadership building skills, regardless of financial status or experience. This year’s focus was on bike packing, which is backpacking but all the gear is strapped to mountain bikes.

Every participant left the program with a mountain bike they can keep, allowing them to continue to explore the outdoors. We had several days of training to get participants used to biking and able to fix small issues they may run across like popped tubes, chain failures and basic maintenance.

After a couple of months of training, we took the participants to Fruita, Colo. for a bike packing spring break trip. We spent four nights camping, changing sites from James M. Robb State Park to Rabbit Valley Campground in Mack, Colo. and then to Highline Lake State Park. We ended up biking and hiking over 40 miles that week.

The kids had a blast challenging themselves and learning along the way. Our main goal for this program, along with introducing outdoor recreation, was to instill a sense of confidence in the participants.

There is a sense of ownership of your own safety and fun in nature and it’s important for everyone to have an opportunity to experience that.

Our main financial goal for this program was to provide all necessary gear, transportation and food for our participants at no cost. We do this with funding from grants, partnerships, generous donations and sponsorships. We aim to provide this program for those who don’t have the opportunity to gain access to the great outdoors on their own. The reward is seeing the participants grow, learn and gain confidence in themselves.

Our next goal is to have a fall break trip for a new group of participants. The emphasis for this next program will be the “Joys of Camping.” We will focus on what it means to camp and enjoy the campsite and views while following Leave No Trace principles so that others can enjoy the same campsite.

While many people return to their campsites after busy days to sleep and recharge, it’s also important to realize the benefit of setting up a tent or hammock and relaxing with a book or some music. We want to teach the participants about this “joy of camping.”

This time of peaceful reflection and relaxation can be hard to find for high school students dealing with the stress of classes, activities and family life.

This program should be a safe place for participants to vent about what is happening in their lives. Camping in the outdoors away from those stressors allows for them to discuss those issues and gain another perspective. I routinely escape the city and opt to go camping to have that escape and reset from everyday stressors.

I can only imagine the kind of impact and reset that would have on an individual that who has never before had that opportunity and with trained, experienced and caring staff to ensure that they have the best experience possible.

This is a huge opportunity for our community to assist those who can’t afford or don’t have the chance to explore the outdoors on their own.

If you feel inclined to support or have ideas of how we can improve the program, please reach out to me at Josh.Joyner@ColoradoSprings.gov. We always welcome volunteers and mentors!

---

Josh is a Park Ranger within the Trails, Open Space & Parks (TOPS) stewardship program and the Point of Contact for Stratton Open Space. He enjoys camping, mountain biking, fishing, and spending time with his Bark Ranger, Graham Thomas.

This content first appeared in The Gazette’s “The Tribune” and is reprinted here with permission from Pikes Peak Newspapers. It is part of a monthly column, “Ranger Ramblings.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Outdoors | Time is right for spring trout fishing in scabland seep lakes

It’s a blue- sky day in early February. Three stir-crazy retirees head north to the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to visit an area that Salish Indian tribes once used as a pathway to the Columbia River. To a place where ancient floods carved out channeled scabland, leaving behind “a...
HOBBIES
KWQC

Flower and garden expo taking place today for outdoor lovers

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The QCCA Flower and Garden Show kicked off on Friday at the expo center in Rock Island and will continue through the weekend. Vendors will have all the necessities for lawns and gardens, as well as products and services for landscaping, patios and outdoor living.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fruita, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fruita, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Look Again: How Colorado Big Horns Do You See?

It's always a thrill to spot wildlife on the Colorado National Monument. I captured these beautiful creatures Sunday morning on my way down from the Easter sunrise service on the monument - and you will be happy to know I was not driving. These are just phone photos so they aren't the greatest, but, let's have some fun and take another look. How many big horns do you see?
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Camping Sites#Citizen Science#Great Outdoors#Building Outdoor Leaders#The Catamount Institute
OutThere Colorado

16 structures destroyed by wildfire in southern Colorado

-- Two fires in Colorado are still active as of Thursday morning, including one in Monte Vista that has burned several structures and about 17 acres, officials said. Though an official number is unknown, local media last reported at least 16 structures have been damaged in Monte Vista. No injuries...
1230 ESPN

Here are 5 Places to Hunt for Geodes in Colorado

When it comes to rocks, geodes have to be one of the most unique. Plain spheres on the outside and chocked full of sparkly minerals on the inside. Geodes remind me of the saying "it's what's on the inside that counts". How Do Geodes Form?. According to the Carnegie Museum...
COLORADO STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo's swarm commander wants you to call her if you see bees

As temperatures rise and bees swarm out of their hives, Dru Spinuzzi is hoping to get a lot of phone calls from complete strangers in the Pueblo area. “I’m the swarm commander for Pueblo County, Rocky Ford, La Junta, Cañon City, all of southern Colorado, in fact,” she told The Chieftain on a late spring morning in her backyard near Pueblo City Park, as bees buzzed in and out of two hives.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Biking
KRDO News Channel 13

Local pizzeria shares why they moved to Colorado to help daughter with medical needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saving lives one pizza slice at a time, KRDO spoke with the owners of Slice420 who explain how moving to Colorado to gain access to legal medical marijuana helped save their daughter's life. The Patriarca family, originally from Florida, moved to the Centennial State after their daughter was diagnosed with The post Local pizzeria shares why they moved to Colorado to help daughter with medical needs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Natasha Lovato

Hummingbirds arrive in Colorado

A Broad-tailed Hummingbird sipping nectar from wildflowers in Parker.Ron Beller. (Douglas County, Colo.) Hummingbirds are beginning to arrive in Douglas County, and now is the time to prepare for their arrival. Consider setting out a hummingbird feeder and downloading the bird tracking app by The Audubon Society.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

The Well in Colorado Springs now open!

A new food hall and community space in downtown Colorado Springs, The Well, offers a carefully curated mix of food offerings in the form of 4 separate and unique kitchens, a central bar, a coffee shop, plus indoor and outdoor dining, and community spaces in the center of the city! Krista Witiak gave us a closer look into this cool new watering hole.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

191
Followers
540
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy