ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GOP candidates dominate S.D. legislative contests

By Bob Mercer
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When primary voting by mail and in person begins Friday in South Dakota, nearly all of the nominating action will be among Republicans, including a lot of the 105 seats in the Legislature. Republicans once again have a giant head-start in those contests because...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

The constitutional amendment on the June primary ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting begins Friday for South Dakota’s June Primary. While this ballot is usually about deciding which candidate will win each party’s nomination for the November General election, this year, the primary ballot also includes a vote that could change South Dakota’s constitution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KELOLAND TV

With one new bill planned, S.D. legislators await vetoes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — At least one new piece of legislation, to provide additional funding to nursing homes, will be introduced Monday when South Dakota lawmakers return to the state’s Capitol for veto day. That’s according to Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, and Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Organization aims for pork processing ballot measure vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new campaign is looking to get a ballot measure passed in Sioux Falls. A Municipal Ballot Question Committee “Smart Growth Sioux Falls” filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office last week. Mark Kuca is listed as the chairman for the organization and Robert Peterson is listed as the treasurer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S D#State Senate#Legislature#Republican Primaries#Gop#Republicans#Democrats#House#Libertarian
KELOLAND TV

S.D. corrections panel offers jails-study ideas

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state lawmaker who chairs the South Dakota Corrections Commission asked members Thursday for suggestions on the Legislature’s interim studies of regional jails and juvenile justice. Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission said Senator Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, and Representative Greg Jamison, R-Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 arrested after participating in ‘Orbeez Challenge’ in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people in Brookings are facing a long list of charges after taking part in a TikTok challenge. Brookings Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 700 block of 22nd Avenue South. One man says he was shot with water absorbent beads known as Orbeez.
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Dirtiest City Might Surprise You (Or Maybe Not)

South Dakota's dirtiest town is one of the cleanest places in the entire country. I've lived pretty much all over the state of South Dakota over the past 47 years. Winner, Aberdeen, Volga, Brookings, Sturgis, Rapid City, Sioux Falls. Moved to the state in 1974 and never left. Don't want...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KELOLAND TV

Kathy & Bruce, two Who Powers You Contest nominees

When you step out of the shower and reach for the hair dryer to dry your hair and take the chill out, you expect it to be ready to blow. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without their local electric cooperative. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well. We talked with two more nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest today. Kathy Quale is powered by Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative in Summit, South Dakota where she has truly been powering her community for more than three decades. Our second nominee is Bruce Weller and the team at Wings of Valor Lodge in Parker, South Dakota, which supports disabled veterans. The lodge is powered by Southeastern Electric Cooperative. Both Kathy and Bruce are nominees for making a difference in their communities.
PARKER, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. midwives panel adds drugs to formulary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Certified Professional Midwives went its own way Thursday on providing more options for its members when treating pregnant mothers during the delivery of babies. Proposed additions to the official formulary drew support from several licensed CPMs but faced written and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two injured in head-on crash near Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash near Lennox sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a car eastbound on S.D. Highway 44 collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck at 5:44 p.m. Friday, April 15 three miles southeast of Lennox.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Community clean-up held in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Right in time for Earth Day, Rapid City is holding its annual Community Clean-up. Over 150 teams and as many as 2,000 volunteers are taking part. From city parks to downtown, members of the community are taking time to pick up trash. On Thursday,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

S.D. justices: Woman and boyfriend get new trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A refusal to allow questions about the victim being in the U.S. illegally has led the South Dakota Supreme Court to order a new trial for an exotic dancer and her boyfriend. A jury found Arianna Reecy of Sioux Falls and Kevin Dickerson of Luverne,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watching A Storm System For Friday

Widely scattered showers and thundershowers will move through parts of central and western South Dakota. These are driven by the sun and will lose their energy as the sun sets. Mostly clear skies can be expected for this evening and tonight as winds come from the northwest at 10-15 mph....
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Trustees get update on Cultural Heritage Center project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group entrusted with helping to preserve South Dakota’s history got an update on a renovation project at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre on April 21. Ben Jones, the South Dakota Historian and Director of the State Historical Society, told...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Fight starts after bike theft in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The theft of a bike led to a brawl and an arrest on the west side of Sioux Falls last night. Police say a woman stole the bicycle from a 10-year-old boy in the 600 block of West Pine Meadow Place. The boy then told his mom about it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy