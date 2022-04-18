ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Tri-Cities businessman Bill Gatton dead at 89

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK53W_0fCrg6LM00

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died.

A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was 89 years old.

A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street.

BVPD officer Johnathan Brown pleads not guilty to all charges, jury selection begins

In the following years, he grew his business to become the Bill Gatton Automotive Group, which he continued to own until his death.

Gatton became a household name in the Tri-Cities area thanks to his creative use of television and radio advertising.

In later years, he became a generous supporter of education. After a gift in 1995, the University of Kentucky opened the UK Gatton College of Business and Economics. According to the university, Gatton held a bachelor’s degree from UK, and his 1995 was the largest gift to the University of Kentucky in its history. The Gatton Student Center at the University of Kentucky also bears his name.

WATCH: Wise County deputy saves woman from burning home

His support of East Tennessee State University led to the 2005 opening of the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.

No information was released about funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Related
WJHL

Tennessee Vols are coming to the Tri-Cities

Would you like to meet Josh Heupel and Rick Barnes? According to the University of Tennessee, both will be at Kingsport's MeadowView Convention Center for the Big Orange Caravan meet and greet event on Thursday, April 21.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA provides sister city with landfill documents following FOIA

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia has produced documents regarding findings on the city’s landfill and sent them to the City of Bristol, Tennessee. A statement issued by Danielle Smith, the city attorney for Bristol, Tennessee, says that the documents were provided after a hearing, during which the court ordered some documents […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Keep Carter Co. Beautiful earns 501(c)(3) status

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County organization that launched in 2016 became a nonprofit organization, according to the grass-root group in a release on Thursday. Keep Carter County Beautiful (KCCB) earned its Federal Public Charity status as a 501(c)(3) after spending nearly six years cleaning litter and garbage from roadways across the county, along […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities homeless advocates say bill is out of touch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee House on Monday gave the green light for a bill that penalizes those experiencing homelessness for sleeping or camping on public property. The bill, which passed 57-28-6 and is co-sponsored by Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray), would make camping along a controlled-access highway, entrance or exit ramp a Class C […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Bristol, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Kentucky State
City
Bristol, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#The Gatton Student Center
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
HOBBIES
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cadillac
WATE

Travel nurse extradited to Johnson City to face drug charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A travel nurse fired from Johnson City Medical Center last July for allegedly tampering with narcotics is on her way back to Johnson City to face criminal charges after she allegedly committed similar offenses at a West Virginia hospital. West Virginia suspended Jacqueline Brewster’s multi-state nursing license last month, several […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy