Tri-Cities businessman Bill Gatton dead at 89
BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died.
A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was 89 years old.
A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street.
In the following years, he grew his business to become the Bill Gatton Automotive Group, which he continued to own until his death.
Gatton became a household name in the Tri-Cities area thanks to his creative use of television and radio advertising.
In later years, he became a generous supporter of education. After a gift in 1995, the University of Kentucky opened the UK Gatton College of Business and Economics. According to the university, Gatton held a bachelor's degree from UK, and his 1995 was the largest gift to the University of Kentucky in its history. The Gatton Student Center at the University of Kentucky also bears his name.
His support of East Tennessee State University led to the 2005 opening of the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.
