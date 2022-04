A seven-run sixth-inning was the difference for Clearview in a 16-9 win over Timber Creek on Thursday in Gloucester Township. Clearview scored in five straight innings, culminating in that seven-run inning that answered a seven-run bottom of the fifth for Timber Creek, which opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first. Clearview answered that by scoring the next nine runs over four innings to lead 9-2 before Timber Creek tied it with its seven-run fifth.

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO