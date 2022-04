There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.

REAL ESTATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO